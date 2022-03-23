HoduSoft concludes Call & Contact Center Expo 2022 with resounding success

Denver, USA, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — India-headquartered leading unified communications provider, HoduSoft, today stated that the company had a successful run at the recently concluded Call & Contact Center Expo, held in Las Vegas. In the event attended by over 300 industry-leading speakers, 3,000 attendees, and 200 suppliers globally, HoduSoft showcased its innovative unified communications products.

“We are truly thrilled to witness keen interest in the HoduSoft products by customers and partners from across the world. HoduSoft products have been appreciated by the users and have left a mark among leading unified communications solutions. It is an achievement for us. It was splendid to see the enthusiasm and response for our product line,” says HoduSoft Assistant Vice President Sales & Marketing, Gaurang Upadhyay.

HoduSoft has seen the demand for its unified communications products shoot up in the recent past. With the varied innovative solutions in the product suite, the company has ambitious plans to expand and serve more customers worldwide.

“Today unified communications have become the core of an organization. From connecting employees and customers to bring about a revolution in remote work settings, it is an important tool. The growing demand for our products and accolades received suggest that we are treading the right path. Our goal is ultimately to bridge the communication gap and move businesses forward,” he added.

HoduSoft showcased its full range of products including HoduCC, HoduPBX, HoduBlast, and HoduConf, at the event held in Las Vegas. Widely acknowledged consulting major Gartner, recently recognized HoduSoft products in its digital markets reports publications—GetApp and Software Advice.

HoduSoft products are trusted by over 250 customers across the six continents and 40 countries.

About HoduSoft

https://hodusoft.com

HoduSoft is an India-headquartered Unified Communications software maker. Incorporated in 2015, HoduSoft has been creating quality communication software products helping businesses achieve success. Today, HoduSoft has become the leading VoIP software builder facilitating companies with world-class communication products at unbeatable value. The latest Gartner Digital Markets Report featured HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact and call center software as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording software. Other quality software products in the HoduSoft suite include HoduPBX, HoduBlast, and HoduConf which render personal, intelligent, and delightful customer experiences.

