Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on 2021 IoT Partner of the Year Award from Sierra Wireless

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won the 2021 IoT Partner of the Year Award from Sierra Wireless.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked everyone who contributed to the company’s industry-leading performance on behalf of Sierra in 2021.

“Future Electronics and Sierra have a great partnership, which is the foundation of our continued success together,” said Matthew Rotholz, Corporate Vice-President, Future Connectivity Solutions. “We’re very proud to receive Sierra Wireless’ prestigious IoT Partner of the Year award.”

The award recognizes Future Electronics’ successful year of driving growth in discovering new customer opportunities and design wins.

Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968, and the company remains the only distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

