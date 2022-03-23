Universal Remote Controls Market is to Register Steady Growth During 2031

Posted on 2022-03-23

Universal Remote Controls Market Forecast and CAGR

The evolution of various features of universal remote control such as voice control, multifunctioning at a time and others are the driving factors for the market growth in the coming years. The emergence of IoT applications has paved potential application avenues for the smart remote control business and will bring new opportunities to the market. According to the latest research by Fact MR., the universal remote controls business is set to grow at a steady pace during 2021-2031.

With the continuous development of technology, vendors are offering smart remote monitoring system with LCD touch screen and Wi-Fi technology. Wi-Fi remote devices are gaining traction in the market worldwide. They allow users to bypass the cable provider to see what is playing on the TV over the Wi-Fi network. Additionally, updates of the TV program are displayed on the LCD screen of the global remote control. LCD touchscreen devices have a bright LCD screen that displays “virtual buttons.”

Key Segments

By Component

  • Hardware
  • Software

By Remote Type

  • Multiband Remote
  • Learning Remote

By Function

  • Audio Devices
  • Video Devices
  • Gaming Devices
  • Lighting
  • Air-Conditioners
  • Others.

By Region

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Western Europe
    • EU5
    • Nordics
    • Benelux
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
    • Greater China
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Other Middle East
    • South Africa
    • Other Africa

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Universal Remote Controls?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Universal Remote Controls include

  • Universal Remote Control Inc.
  • Advanced Media Technologies Inc.
  • Logitech International S.A.
  • GENERAL ELECTRIC
  • VOXX Accessories Corp.
  • Savant Systems LLC
  • Cisco Systems
  • Amazon.com
  • Imagine Communications Corp.
  • Others

What is Driving Demand for Universal Remote Controls?

With the increasing awareness of smart devices among people, the requirement for universal remote controls is also increasing. Universal remote control designed to operate several consumer electronic device including TVs, microphones, lights, air conditioners, toys and more. In general, these devices are divided into two categories high end and low-end remote controls. Low-end devices are able to control limited devices at a time whereas high-end devices allow users to take action and set the number of devices to be controlled at a time.

Furthermore, the adoption of Do It Yourself (DIY) consumer electronics propelling the global demand for smart remote controls as customers themselves can download universal remote control codes and programs. Programming and installation require no expert assistance. In addition, factor such as the increased requirement of smart home devices is driving the global demand.

Express Press Release Distribution