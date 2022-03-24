Demand for Railcar Leasing across the World is Poised to Increase During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Railcar Leasing Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Railcar Leasing to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Railcar Leasing. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Railcar Leasing Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Railcar Leasing market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Railcar Leasing

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Railcar Leasing, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Railcar Leasing Market.

Key Segments Covered

Railcar Type Hopper Cars Boxcars Tank Cars Flat Cars Gondolas Intermodal Refrigerated Box Cars Other Railcars

End Use Agri-produce, Forestry and F&B Products Mining Products Petrochemicals & Gases Automotive & Components Energy Equipment & Products Rail Products Industrial Goods Construction Goods

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways from Study

The railcar leasing market is anticipated to add 2.4X value in 2030 as compared to 2020.

Boxcars capture a major share, equivalent to the one-fourth of the global railcar leasing market, and are set to create US$ 6.4 Bn opportunity over the next ten years

Among the end-use markets, automotive & components movement has been the fastest-growing segment, owing to rise in the automotive industry in the past decade; it is expected to remain the highest-growing segment in the end-use category.

Asia Pacific is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and is expected to gain 497 BPS in its market share by 2030 over 2020.

The industrial goods segment is anticipated to gain around 212 BPS over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The petrochemicals & gas end-use segment is anticipated to lose around 331 BPS by 2030.

The market in the U.S. is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 9%, while that in China and India at around 12% and 13%, respectively, through 2030.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for railcar leasing was hit in 2020, which saw growth at -1.7%. The year 2021 is expected to witness growth of over 5%.

“Integration of GPS modules and real-time temperature sensors, along with smart connected solutions, will facilitate growth opportunities for railcar lessors during the forecast period,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitor Developments

Vital players have been acquiring companies so as to gain access to numerous end-use verticals, and improve their overall geographical presence in the process. Furthermore, increased collaborations for coming up with newer railcar offerings with performance improvements and integrated services will improve overall market growth of railcar leasing during the forecast period.

For instance, VTG introduced sensor-integrated railcars, providing higher energy efficiency, reduced noise generation, and requiring reduced traction energy.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Railcar Leasing Company & brand share analysis : The report offers in-depth Railcar Leasing brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies

: The report offers in-depth Railcar Leasing brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies Railcar Leasing Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Railcar Leasing and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Railcar Leasing and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Railcar Leasing Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Railcar Leasing Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Railcar Leasing: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

More Valuable Insights on Railcar Leasing Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Railcar Leasing, Sales and Demand of Railcar Leasing, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



