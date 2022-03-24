E-commerce Expansion to Add to the Demand for Plastic Protective Packaging through 2031 – Fact.MR Survey

250 Pages Plastic Containers Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

Plastic container manufacturers are witnessing a spike in demand owing to the rise in requirement for single-use packaging. Being light-weighted, affordable, and non-reactant, plastic containers are finding applications across the spectrum – from beverages to bottled water.

Plastic container manufacturers are witnessing a spike in demand owing to the rise in requirement for single-use packaging. Being light-weighted, affordable, and non-reactant, plastic containers are finding applications across the spectrum – from beverages to bottled water.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Plastic Containers, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Plastic Containers Market.

Plastic Containers Market by Category

Application

Alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Energy Drink

Milk Products

Ready to Drink Beverages

Tea/Coffee

End User

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Electronics

Food & Beverages

Other End Users

Pharmaceuticals

Printing & Stationary

Packaging Material

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene

Other Resins

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET, PETE, PETG or Polyester)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Packaging Type

Bags & Pouches

Bottles & Jars

Boxes & Cartons

Containers (Plastic Containers, Metal Cans)

Others (Cups, Tubs, Bowls etc.)

Competitive Landscape

The global plastic containers market is highly competitive. In order to capitalize on the growing opportunities, the key market players are started with launching wide varieties of quality products.

For instance,

Alpha Packaging Holdings Incorporated launched its new extensive range of PET products such as PET Honey Bears, Black PET Sample Pack, and others in the last year in order to draw potential consumers. They are also providing Plastic Comparison Chart to their client to let them get access to the correct information about their plastic containers

Linpac Group Ltd launched its new extensive range of plastic containers such as Vertifresh-Flexible Packaging, Hotpacs boxes & trays, and others in 2020

CKS Packaging Incorporated launched their new range of plastic containers of various sizes such as 128 oz 8 Pint Jar Naugatuck, CT, 96 oz 6 Pint Jar Naugatuck, CT, 48 oz 3 Pint Jar Naugatuck, CT, and others in the last year

Sonoco Products Company launched its new exclusive range of plastic containers such as Hinged & Lidded Rigid Plastic Containers, In-Mold Label Containers, Rigid Blister Packaging, and others in 2020

5 Key Projections on Future of Plastic Containers Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026 (In Terms of Volume)

Number of plastic container sold is expected to remain the largest in North America, accounting for nearly 30% share of the market by 2026-end. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will also prevail as a profitable region for plastic container sales, accounting for over 25% share of the market by 2026-end. In addition, sales of plastic containers in North America and APEJ are projected to reflect an equal and highest CAGR through 2026.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET, PETE, PETG, or polyester) will endure as the more remunerative packaging material in the global plastic containers market, with sales pegged to exceed 50,000 MT by 2026-end. However sales of high density polyethylene (HDPE) will exhibit the fastest expansion in the market through 2026. Number of plastic containers produced by using polyvinyl chloride (PVC) will remain higher than those produced by using HDPE, although reflect a comparatively slower growth in sales through 2026.

On the basis of packaging type, containers (plastic containers, metal cans) and boxes and cartons will remain sought-after in the market, with sales collectively projected to hold roughly two-third share of the market by 2026-end. However, sales of bags & pouches are poised to exhibit a relatively faster growth in the market through 2026.

Bottled water will continue to be the dominant application of plastic containers, trailed by alcoholic beverages and carbonated soft drinks. Alcoholic beverages and carbonated soft drinks will account for roughly similar share of the market by 2026-end.

Based on end-user, sales of plastic containers in food & beverages will remain significantly higher than that in all the other end-users combined. Food & beverages will also prevail as the fast-growing end-user in the global plastic containers market.

