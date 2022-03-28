New Book by Bexar Blum: Alone Together

NYC, USA, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — “Alone Together invites the Big Questions: What parts of ourselves are worth sacrificing to love? Will God save us? Why is it so hard to find comfort? In these pages Blum examines the weird stage of the human, unpacking its possibility and disappointment with tender detachment.”- Tatiana Ryckman, author of The Ancestry of Objects

“In Bexar Blum’s Alone Together, the one body we enter and leave this world with becomes a humble instrument of hope on which they play a smoldering song about intimacy, faith, and healing.” – Tomás Q. Morín, author of Let Me Count the Ways

Bexar Blum is passionate about community and ethics. They studied English and Spanish at Texas State University. No, they do not want to cuddle you, but they support you finding people who do.

Title: Alone Together: A Memoir

Author: Bexar Blum

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1956635157

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 124 pages

Format: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.We believe that in doing so, we best fulfill the mission outlined in Adelaide Magazine – “to promote writers we publish, helping both new and emerging, and established authors reaching a wider literary audience.”

