HotLunch Makes School Lunch Management Easier with New and Improved Tool

Torrance, CA, USA, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Local lunch management software provider makes it easy to manage school lunches as students return to schools.

As the pandemic has slowed down and children have started returning to school, there are several issues that schools have been facing in managing resources. In this time of distress, HotLunch stands as a ray of hope for local schools to become more efficient.

The system aims to automate ordering menus that also include nutritional and allergy information so that students can opt for healthier options and also keep their parents well-informed about their health.

The system also offers the ability to add free lunches or lunches at reduced prices for students from economically unstable homes. It also allows working with multiple payment gateways at once and can be connected to several bank accounts on the receiving end.

These features are quite essential in a world where the pandemic forced everything to take a digital turn. Apart from helping schools manage things in an easier fashion, this automated system will also be a great tool to enforce social distancing.

Their lunch management software will also make it easier to perform:

Financial analysis

Management of ingredients and menu items effectively

Speed up the entire ordering process to manage student numbers in the Cafeteria at once

When speaking about this system, Mr. Philip De Souza, a stakeholder in HotLunch stated “Our lunch management system will provide hope in a world of chaos when it comes to school lunches. We hope to make the easier for everyone and contribute to the increased safety of the students.”

If your school is looking for an effective lunch management software, you can perhaps check out HotLunch. Their system has been effective so far and has already been implemented in many schools across the country.

About HotLunch

HotLunch is a leading provider of lunch ordering software. Established in 1999, they have hundreds of clients across North America, and they have worked with various schools including both public and private schools. Their system has greatly helped schools get better technology at an affordable price.

Media Contact

Phone: 1-888-376-7136

Fax: 1-310-530-8261

Email: sales@hotlunch.com

Website: https://hotlunch.com/