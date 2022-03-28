Asbestos Removals Nottingham company Ice Asbestos announce busy periods

ICE Asbestos Iceasbestos.com are pleased to announce another very busy February

Nottinghamshire, UK, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — We have been working in Northampton ripping out AIV boxes to pipe work.

The building this project is located has 5 floors, and ICE Asbestos are building 8 asbestos removal areas per floor.

At the end of February, they are onto the 3rd floor, and this project is still on-going.

Tony Easy, MD at ICE Asbestos comments:-

‘’We are delighted with how busy February has been,

Once again More and more commercial and domestic customers are choosing us for removals and surveys.”

For more information, contact Anthony Easy :-

Ice Asbestos Ltd .

43b Plains Road,

Mapperley,

Nottingham,

NG3 5JU

Website : https://www.iceasbestos.com/

Email id : info@iceasbestos.com

Phone : 0333 772 0424