New Book by Marc Alderdice: Don’t Forget to Dance

NYC, USA, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Don’t Forget to Dance is a memoir of Marc and his wife Mary’s journey through early-onset Alzheimer’s. The story portrays many unforeseen and bizarre complications and how they handled them in unique ways, but it’s also a love story, showing how a supportive and even happy relationship can be fostered during such dire circumstances.

“A husband strives to make the right care choices after his wife is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease…

The subject matter of this work is unavoidably distressing, but Alderdice maintains a positive tone throughout, embracing the seize-the-day sentiment suggested in the book’s title: “Make the most of everything you love—the ‘dancing’ in your life…” The author has a levelheaded writing style, describing his physical and emotional states clearly and without unnecessary adornment. Caretakers will relate to Alderdice’s spectrum of emotions, from a sense of ’loss and loneliness’ to feelings of guilt and regret…a well-written, uplifting memoir. The author is keenly aware that with regard to Alzheimer’s, ‘no two stories are the same,’ but his personal experience demonstrates that the trajectory of the disease does not always take the shape of a continuous downward spiral. The suggestion that a higher plane ‘of happiness’ may be achieved on a journey that presented ‘horrific times’ may offer hope to those facing similar circumstances.

A tenderly observant account that champions the power of love in the face of adversity.”

Kirkus Reviews

Marc Alderdice, PhD has worked in academia and with pharmaceutical companies, having even managed clinical trials for potential treatments of Alzheimer’s disease. Marc has also had to deal with the disease on a personal level when his wife, Mary, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. He learned the hard way that living with Alzheimer’s personally is much more different and difficult than studying it objectively. He takes us on Mary’s and his emotional journey and shows us how we can “dance” more and be happier no matter what life throws our way.

Title: Don’t Forget to Dance

Author: Marc Alderdice

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1956635782

Price: $21.40

Page Count: 336

Format: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers. We believe that in doing so, we best fulfill the mission outlined in Adelaide Magazine – “to promote writers we publish, helping both new and emerging, and established authors reaching a wider literary audience.”

Our motto is: We don’t publish classics, we make classics.