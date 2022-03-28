VERSITRON Introduces New High Speed Unmanaged Ethernet Switches for Harsh Environments

Newark, DE, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — VERSITRON, a global manufacturer of fiber optic products, announced today that it had introduced new unmanaged industrial switches with 10/100/1000 RJ45 ports and 100/1G SFP slots. These switches are developed for basic plug-and-play installations and can withstand harsh environmental conditions.

The Industrial Ethernet Switch (IES) comprises five models that feature two, four, six, or eight 10/100/1000 Mbps RJ45 ports and one or two 100/1000 SFP fiber uplink ports. All these models feature half and full­-duplex mode support with auto-negotiation, auto-MDI/MDIX, easy-to-read LED indicators indicating Power, Ethernet, and SFP port. The switch is equipped with an IP44 metal case and the fan-less design of these switches helps extend mean time between failures (MTBF). These switches feature compact and corrosion-resistant construction and can be easily mounted on a DIN rail. The switches are available for operation over 1 or 2 fibers. Features such as back pressure prevent packet loss in half duplex mode and IEEE 802.3x PAUSE frame flow control in full duplex mode.

VERSITRON’s unmanaged industrial switches follow non-blocking store and forward switching and use interchangeable SFP modules for fiber distance, type, and connector. These switches can support data transmission distances up to 100 km with optional SFPs. They require no in-field optical adjustment and use redundant dual power supply inputs of 48/52VDC. This redundant power supply helps improve network stability and reliability. The switches come with safety and protection features such as 4KV Ethernet surge protection for harsh environments.

These unmanaged industrial switches are ideal for any networks that utilize a mix of fiber and copper cables. They are also suitable for self-healing fast Ethernet backbone networks, industrial IP connectivity and communication applications and networks using Ethernet devices like access control, network cameras, intercoms, etc. VERSITRON’s new unmanaged industrial Ethernet switches are in-stock and available for immediate shipping.

About VERSITRON

VERSITRON has been serving clients with unique and innovative fiber optic products since 1958. The company offers managed and unmanaged Ethernet switches, PoE switches, fiber to copper and copper to fiber media converters, and several other fiber optic products. These products have been successfully installed across military bases, industrial facilities, and commercial facilities worldwide. All the products are offered with MTBF rates of 14+ years, and covered with a lifetime warranty. For more information, you can visit, https://www.versitron.com.