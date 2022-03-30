MHF 7S Micro-RF Coaxial Connector from I-PEX Featured in Sense Connect Control by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring a compact coaxial connector from I-PEX in the latest edition of Sense Connect Control.

The I-PEX MHF 7S micro-RF coaxial connector features excellent EMC performance with a fully-shielded design. The MHF 7S series has ZenShield, a unique shielded design, which reduces unwanted EMI found in 5G mmWave applications. It also has a small 2.0 x 2.0 mm footprint with max VSWR 1.50 and an industry-first stripline terminated signal pin inside the receptacle ground contact.

The MHF 7S Micro-RF Coaxial Connector represents a quantum-leap in stamped small form factor connector technology, and is ideal for 5G mmWave applications.

To learn more, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/i-pex-mhf-7s-micro-rf-coaxial-connector. To see the entire portfolio of I-PEX products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

