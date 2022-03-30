Increase In Frequency Of Product Innovations To Drive The Vacuum Ejector Market From 2020 To 2028

Vacuum Ejector Market: Introduction

Vacuum ejector is the type of the vacuum pump. Vacuum ejector operates on the working principle of venturi effect. In vacuum ejector the present fluid (liquid/gaseous) flows through a jet nozzle into a tube and expand the cross sectional area. There are three common type of vacuum ejector is present like water aspirator, steam ejector, air ejector. Vacuum ejectors are used in several industrial processes such as distillation, vacuum impregnation, crystallization, filtration etc. The key end use industries for vacuum ejectors include edible oil, chemicals and petrochemicals.

Vacuum Ejector Market: Drivers & Challenges

Demand from oil & gas sector in midstream process is said to be the primary driver of the vacuum ejector market. The market growth is expected to be benefited both from new and retrofit sales. Another significant contributor to the growth of vacuum ejectors market has been from the metallurgy industry where it is used for metal vacuum degassing process. In the coming periods, the maximum growth opportunity is expected from edible oil industry whose consumption and growth rate will remain unhindered thus benefiting the vacuum ejector market’s growth.

However, slowdown in oil & gas sector with respect to investments in CAPEX for Greenfield and brownfield projects in established markets may act as a restraint to the growth of Vacuum Ejector market. In upcoming years investment for research and development activities is anticipated to increase for developing techniques for process enhancement in process industries and refineries which may restrict the consumption of vacuum ejector market.

Vacuum Ejector Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type

Single stage vacuum ejector

Multi stage vacuum ejector

On the basis of application

Edible Oil

Chemicals

Petrochemicals refining

Metallurgy

On The sales channel

Direct channel

Distribution channel

Vacuum Ejector Market: Regional Outlook

Asia- Pacific is considered to be the major regional market due to investment and growth of process industries and establishment of oil refineries. China alone is expected to provide a sizeable market share in the regional and global owing to its status as a major industrial hub consisting of metallurgy, chemical and petrochemical industries spanning close to 400, 000 enterprises. Other notable regional markets include India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore

North America and Europe are considered as established markets of vacuum ejectors having a cumulatively sizeable share in the global market. The markets in subsequent periods is expected to witness a flaccid growth owing to demand saturation and low investment rate in industrial sector. The region however boasts of a major production hub of vacuum ejectors with key players based out of U.S. and EU Countries having a well-established manufacturing infrastructure and technical know-how of the product design. Latin America, Middle East and Africa are expected to show promising growth opportunities for vacuum ejectors market in wake of market development and slew of investments across the respective end use industry verticals.

Vacuum Ejector Market: Key Players

Competitive players which covered the Vacuum Ejector Market are:

SMC Corporation

Osaka Vacuum

Schmalz

Festo AG

Korting Hannover

Gardener Denver

Piab

GEA Group

Graham Corporation

Transvac Systems

AB Progetti

Chelic

Mazda Limited

Schutte & Koerting

Above all are the leading player in the Vacuum Ejector market. This companies are leading players in the vacuum ejector market because of the diversity in the product portfolios, consistency in development, and advanced technology. This companies also focused on grasping the new technology for the further growth.

