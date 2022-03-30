Introduction

Cleanroom lighting is built to meet highly specialized environmental challenges. Laboratories, hospitals, food industry and other production industry require a lighting solution that offers pure light with less levels of pollutants to prevent contamination of the product. The cleanroom lighting mainly use high efficiency light emitting diodes (LED) that save energy and reduce the operational cost. The advancements in the medical device industry and rising demand for aseptic manufacturing areas in the pharmaceutical industry support the growth of cleanroom lighting. Also, rising regulation in healthcare and food processing industries to prevent the contamination of product is expected to drive the growth of cleanroom lighting market in the near future.

Global Cleanroom Lighting Market: Dynamics

Biologics manufacturing areas such as laboratories, production, and food industry require controlled and contamination-free environment for ensuring product and patient safety. The advancements in the medical device industry and rising demand for aseptic manufacturing areas in the pharmaceutical industry support the growth of cleanroom lighting. The stringent regulations in healthcare and food processing industry to prevent the contamination of product and need of the extremely low level of pollutants in manufacturing industries expected to drive the growth of cleanroom lighting market in the near future.

In the cleanroom, lighting fixture is designed to provide better air filtration and continue the laminar airflow in contamination-free environment. The air filtering system is most important factor during the construction of a cleanroom environment. Depending upon the function of the controlled environment, the cleanroom will use HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) or ULPA (Ultra Low Particulate Air) air filtering system, which is typically an expensive component. This airflow system creates challenges and restrain the growth of cleanroom lighting market. Also, high cost associated with cleanroom is expected to restrain the cleanroom lighting market in the upcoming year.

Global Cleanroom Lighting Market: Segmentation

Based on the Light Source LED

Fluorescent Based on the Hardware Light

Luminaires

Control System Based on the Services Pre-installation Cleanroom Lighting

Post-installation Cleanroom Lighting Based on the End User Healthcare

Medical Device Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Research and Development

Global Cleanroom Lighting Market: Regional Outlook

In North America, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers have stringent regulation and manufacturing guidelines to undertake all sterile manufacturing operation in a cleanroom environment. This regulation is expected to drive the adoption of cleanroom lighting in North America at a high rate. The US in the North America region is expected to have a significant share in the cleanroom lighting market and is expected to continue its dominance over forecast years.

The Asia-Pacific region in cleanroom lighting market is anticipated to follow by North America market and expected to follow the same trend over the forecast period. Europe in the cleanroom lighting market is expected to be followed by Asia- Pacific and witness double-digit growth in terms of sales during the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa account for a comparatively small share in the cleanroom lighting market. However, the demand for cleanroom lighting market is expected to grow at a significant pace over the near future.

Global Cleanroom Lighting Market: Key Market Participants

Globally, the cleanroom lighting market is found to be highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players in the global market.

Some of the key players involved in the global cleanroom lighting market include Eaton Corporation Inc., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Signify Holding, Lumax Lighting, Wipro Enterprises (P) Limited, LUG Light Factory Ltd., Terra Universal. Inc., Solite Europe Ltd, Kenall Manufacturing, Eagle Lighting Pty Ltd., Paramount Industries, Inc., and some others

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the cleanroom lighting market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to cleanroom lighting market segments such as light source, hardware, services, and end user

