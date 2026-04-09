AI for Business Announces LinkedIn Growth Specialist Bernard Ablola as Featured Speaker at Free Virtual Summit

JACKSONVILLE, United States, 2026-04-09 — /EPR Network/ — AI for Business, a division of Real Advisors Inc., has announced that LinkedIn growth specialist Bernard Ablola will serve as a featured speaker at the AI for Business Summit, a free three-day virtual event taking place Friday, April 17 through Sunday, April 19, 2026. The summit will be held live via Zoom from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time each day and is open to entrepreneurs, small business owners, coaches, consultants, and professionals seeking to leverage artificial intelligence for measurable business growth.

Bernard Ablola has built a documented track record of generating more than one million dollars in free advertising exposure and over 250,000 organic clicks through the LinkedIn platform without spending money on paid advertising. His approach combines AI-assisted content strategies with systematic outreach methods that turn LinkedIn profiles into lead generation engines. At the summit, Ablola will deliver dedicated sessions breaking down the exact LinkedIn framework he uses, including AI-powered content creation for the platform, profile optimization for lead attraction, organic reach strategies that bypass paid advertising, and systematic connection and outreach methods designed to convert views and engagement into qualified business opportunities.

The AI for Business Summit was founded by Francis Ablola, a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and CEO of Real Advisors Inc. The event has drawn more than 59,000 attendees across previous summits, establishing it as one of the largest free virtual gatherings focused on the practical application of artificial intelligence for business owners. The three-day agenda pairs each speaker with a specific area of business growth. In addition to Bernard Ablola, the summit features Brian Hanson, a senior business strategist at Real Advisors who will lead sessions on AI-powered sales systems and conversion optimization. Dolmar Cross, co-founder of Real Advisors and star of the A&E television series Zombie House Flipping Tampa, will deliver a keynote on the Instagram viral marketing strategies that took him from online influencer to national television. Keisha Cross, co-star of Zombie House Flipping Tampa and an accomplished ghostwriter who has worked with some of the most recognized content creators on the internet, will present sessions on transforming ideas into compelling messages that create meaningful audience connections.

Day one of the summit focuses on AI-powered digital marketing, including paid advertising, funnel construction, and campaign automation. Day two features Bernard Ablola’s LinkedIn sessions alongside brand development and strategic positioning workshops. Day three addresses content creation at scale, messaging frameworks, and business automation systems. Every session includes live demonstrations and interactive question-and-answer segments. No prior experience with artificial intelligence is required to attend.

“AI alone does not make money. AI plus business fundamentals does,” said Francis Ablola, founder of the AI for Business Summit. “Bernard has proven that a single platform like LinkedIn, when combined with the right AI tools and strategy, can replace an entire paid advertising budget. That is the kind of real-world result every attendee will walk away with.” Those unable to attend the April 17-19 sessions are encouraged to register as well, as additional summit dates will be announced on the same page following the event. Free registration is available at https://go.aiforbusiness.com/summit?_go=nkhxvp.

About AI for Business

AI for Business, a division of Real Advisors Inc., is a four-time Inc. 5000 business training and advisory firm focused on helping entrepreneurs and service-based companies accelerate growth through demand generation, strategic positioning, and AI-powered business systems.

For media inquiries, contact Brian Hanson at Real Advisors through the event registration website.

About Grow wit AI

Grow wit AI helps business owners scale smarter with customized AI solutions, marketing strategies, and consulting. The company focuses on making artificial intelligence practical, accessible, and aligned with real business goals.

Media Contact:

Ashley Mitchell

Grow wit AI

Email: support@growwitai.com

Website: www.facebook.com/growwitai