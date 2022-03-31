TLE4972 Magnetic Current Sensor from Infineon Featured in Sense Connect Control by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring an advanced current sensor from Infineon in the latest edition of Sense Connect Control.

The Infineon TLE4972 is a high precision miniature coreless magnetic current sensor for AC and DC measurements with analog interface and two fast over-current detection outputs. The TLE4972 features Infineon’s well-established and robust monolithic Hall technology which enables accurate and highly linear measurement of the magnetic field caused by currents.

The digitally assisted analog concept of the TLE4972 offers superior stability over temperature and lifetime thanks to the Infineon proprietary digital stress and temperature compensation. The sensor is shipped as a pre-calibrated product, which provides accurate performance over temperature and stress, and it’s available in two packages to support a wide range of different system integration scenarios.

The TLE4972 is ideal for a variety of applications, including electrical drives, on board chargers, battery main switches, power supplies, and over-load and over-current detection in high voltage applications.

###