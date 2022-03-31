Mobile Mark Introduces The Most Low-Profile Base Stations For CBRS, C-Band, & Private Networks, The BPN942

Itasca, IL, United States, 2022-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Mobile Mark’s new BPN942 base station antenna combines 7-antenna elements: 4x 5G, 2x WiFi, and a GPS element in one attractive antenna housing. This provides MIMO coverage on both 5G Sub-6 and WiFi 6e.

The BPN942 (base station private network antenna) is designed for 5G Sub-6 Fixed Networks such as CBRS & C-Band Private Networks with supplemental WiFi 6e coverage. It is ideal for high-speed, large-volume data transfer. Pair this dependable unit with an Advanced Multiband Modem for an optimized wireless network. Otherwise, customize this model with fewer WiFi elements.

This compact base station antenna measures less than 6-inches tall with a 6 ½ inch diameter. The antenna is lightweight but sturdy, making it easier to install. In addition, two mounting options are available: a pipe mount or bracket mount. Plus, you can customize this antenna’s cable lengths and connectors to ensure it suits your application’s demands.

It offers the same coverage as the Mobile Mark’s LTMW942 but the housing of the BPN942 is better suited for DAS and In-building Infrastructure installations. Common applications for which system integrators can place this antenna are truck or bus fleet yards and roadside units.

This Made-in-the-USA base station antenna is designed and built in our Itasca, Illinois factory.

ABOUT MOBILE MARK, INC.

Mobile Mark, Inc. designs and manufactures site, mobile and device antennas for 30 MHz – 7.2 GHz. Applications include Sub-6 5G ready, GPS Tracking & Fleet Management, Cellular 4G LTE, WiFi, RFID, Public Safety FirstNet, Industrial IoT, Smart City Networks, and Utilities. Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Mark’s global headquarters, which include research facilities and manufacturing plants, are located near Chicago, IL. An additional manufacturing and sales facility is located near Birmingham, UK.

Contact us at info@mobilemark.com