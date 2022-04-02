New Book by Joanna Kadish: Charting a Marriage

NYC, USA, 2022-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — Charting a Marriage is the story of a married couple with two children who live in a dream house on the New Jersey Shore and turn to swapping partners, thinking it’s the modern way to combat sexual boredom, the perfect solution to cheating. This story is about what happens after the sex, and they have to go back to their lives as parents and in the community. Duality is a constant theme and delves into the intersectionality between sex and love, religion and societal norms causing fractures along the resulting fault lines. Discovery by their twin boys is a constant threat. They find that their marriage suffers and it’s up to the wife to make it whole again. She faces a daunting task, and has to contend with his jealousy and her discovery that men find her more desirable than she realized.

Joanna Kadish’s short fiction has been published by Potato Soup Journal, Literary Orphans, Cultured Vultures, Quail Bell Magazine, Citron Review, Urban Arts Magazine, and Crack the Spine. She was a finalist in the Black Coffee & Vinyl Presents: Ice Cultures project, summer of 2018, Cutthroat 2016 Rick DeMarinis Short Fiction Contest, and received honorable mention in GlimmerTrain’s Emerging Writers Contest for 2015 and 2016. One of her essays won first place in Adelaide Literary Award 2019 Contest. and appeared in an Anthology in January 2020, and she was a contest finalist in the creative nonfiction category in the Spring 2019 Pinch Literary Awards. Her work appeared in an anthology by Riverfeet Press, titled Awake in the World, V.2. Another essay was published in the Catamaran Literary Review for their summer issue 2019, as well as in the Adelaide Literary Magazine June 2019.

Title: Charting a Marriage

Author: Joanna Kadish

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1956635317

Price: $22.30

Page Count: 410 pages

Format: Paperback

