LinkSwitch-TNZ ICs from Power Integrations Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring efficient switcher ICs from Power Integrations in the latest edition of THE EDGE – Intelligent Lighting.

The Power Integrations LinkSwitch-TNZ family of ICs combine power conversion with lossless generation of AC zero crossing signal used typically for system clock and timing functions. Designs using the highly integrated LinkSwitch-TNZ ICs are more flexible than discrete implementations, reducing component count by 40% or more.

These ICs enable 80+ efficiencies in low power flyback designs, and very low consumption at light loads enabled by On/Off control allows for more functions to be active during system standby, such as display, wireless connectivity, and sensors. The LinkSwitch-TNZ family supports buck, buck-boost and flyback converter topologies.

LinkSwitch-TNZ ICs are ideal for a broad range of applications including home and building automation, dimmers, switches and sensors with and without neutral wire, IoT and industrial controls, and appliances.

