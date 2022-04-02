Two Bronzes by Frederick William MacMonnies Sell for A Combined $39,360 in Neue Auctions’ Online Sale Held March 26th

Beachwood, OH, 2022-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — Two bronze figural statues by American sculptor Frederick William MacMonnies (1863-1937) sold for a combined $39,360, a monumental landscape painting by George Hetzel (French/American, 1826-1899) rose to $22,140, and a massive baluster form vase cast with the face of a woman by Paul Francois Berthoud (French, 1870-1939) brought $13,530 in Neue Auctions’ English & Chinese Export Art & Antiques auction held March 26th.

The online-only affair contained nearly 300 lots, with an emphasis on English antiques, fine art and Chinese Export, consigned from private estates and collections. Featured were items from many periods, including English Regency, George III, William & Mary, William IV and Louis XV. Consignments came in from various upscale towns and with provenances ranging from James London Antiques (New London, Conn.) to Wayne Pratt and Israel Sack American Antiques (New York City).

The MacMonnies bronzes were signed by the sculptor, exhibited a nice green verdigris patina and carried the foundry mark for Jaboeuf & Rouard of Paris. The top lot, a very rare cast titled Pioneer Mother, measured 15 inches tall. It was originally designed and cast in monumental form for the Pioneer Monument in Denver, Colorado, erected in 1911 ($27,060). The other, the classic MacMonnies beauty Diana, dated 1890, stood 31 inches tall ($12,300). It was the sale’s third top lot.

The oil on canvas painting by George Hetzel, titled Scalp Level Landscape, Pennsylvania, 1887, was monumental at 30 inches by 50 inches. Artist signed and dated, it depicted a river landscape in the noted Scalp Level area of Pennsylvania, home to the artists of the Scalp Level School in the 1860s.

The baluster form Art Nouveau vase by Paul Francois Berthoud, titled Femme Libellule (circa 1900), was rare and large, at 25 inches tall. It was cast with the face of a woman with flowing hair supported by dragonfly wings and feathers and the base was cast with Queen Anne’s Lace flowers.

Following are additional highlights from the auction. Internet bidding was facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidsquare.com. Prices include a 23 percent buyer’s premium.

Two of the more visually arresting lots were a gouache on paper Map of the Black Sea, executed in 1779 by the Italian cartographer Giacomo Baseggio and nicely housed in a 24 inch by 31 ½ inch frame ($5,228); and a William and Mary quillwork picture signed and dated (1693) to the back of the panel by Elizabeth Drake, depicting a pair of urns issuing floral arrangements centering an oval quillwork, in a 12 inch by 15 inch frame ($4,612).

A 19th century English Regency oak jockey scale, incorporating a leather upholstered seat with a tufted back over upholstered arms and seat, with nail head trim, the scale labeled ‘To Weigh 24 Stone,’ went for $9,840; while an English Regency table-top letterbox by Halstaff & Hannaford (London), octagonal pillar form, set with a domed glass enclosing an enamel dial compass, with enameled letter flap over a hinged locking door, hit $2,214.

A vibrant pair of sports-themed 20th century paintings by American artist L. Vinci, found new owners. One, titled Dime Sport (1941), depicted two boxers slugging it out in the ring ($1,722). It measured 29 inches by 21 inches (canvas, less frame). The other was titled Sports Movers (1943) and depicted sprinters leaping over hurdles ($3,998). It was 24 inches by 17 inches (canvas). Both paintings were artist signed, inscribed and dated.

China Trade, Chinese Export and Chinese School lots were plentiful and included a 19th century oil on canvas China Trade painting titled The Bund at Shanghai (circa 1850-1855), unsigned and framed, 17 ¼ inches by 23 inches (canvas) ($3,075); and a pair China Trade gouache works on paper – Figures Inside and Expansive Walled Garden and Walled Garden with Pavilion, Canals, Figures and Bridges – both were signed in Chinese, matted and framed ($3,198).

Gorgeous figural oil paintings included a 19th century American (or Continental School) portrait titled Boy with Bird and Basket of Fruit, unsigned by an unknown artist ($2,952); an oil on canvas by Ernest Gustave Girardot (French, 1840-1911), titled A Declaration of Love (1864), signed and dated ($1,968); and an oil on canvas by Henry John Yeend-King (British, 1855-1924) titled By the Riverside (circa 1890), artist signed lower left ($1,599).

Equestrian-themed paintings also came up for bid. These included an oil on canvas by John McAuliffe (Irish/American, 1830-1900), titled Equine Portrait (1875), sign and dated and in a 23 inch by 27 inch frame ($2,706); and an oil on canvas by 18th century British painter William Pearce, titled Showing Off the Hack, signed center and bearing a Frost and Reed label on verso, measuring 20 inches by 23 inches (less frame) ($1,476).

Beautiful furniture pieces were plentiful and included the following lots:

– A Regency inlaid satinwood and mahogany dressing cabinet, circa 1815, the serpentine top inlaid with an oval cartouche and fan design, with four graduated long drawers, the top drawer with a fitted interior incorporating a mirror ($9,840).

– An Irish Georgian mahogany settee, 18th century, the squared upholstered back over outscrolled mahogany arms with carved rocaille terminals, over an upholstered seat with nail head trim, on heavily carved cabriole legs ($3,998).

– A set of four Georgian mahogany hall chairs, circa 1785, with arched crests over mahogany backs, each monogrammed with the letter ‘B’ beneath a hand painted oval tablet armorial, purportedly for the Third Baron Boston of England ($3,444).

Decorative accessories featured a 19th century English Regency giltwood convex mirror in a circular mirror frame with gilt sphere pendants and ebonized reeded border, 28 inches tall by 18 inches wide ($2,706); and a 19th century R.Gardiner (N.Y.) crystal and bronze argand lamp, electrified, foliate cast bronze and molded glass base with bronze arms supporting two lights, with original acid etched glass hurricane shades ($2,583).

Neue Auctions has a full slate of auctions planned for spring and early summer, beginning with a Fine Interiors auction on Saturday, April 30th; followed by a May Modern Sale on Saturday, May 28th; then an auction featuring the superb Asian & Antiques Collection of Dr. Marvin Drucker on Saturday, June 25th. All three will be online-only auctions and will start at 10 am Eastern time. To learn more, please visit www.neueauctions.com