The Molecular Diagnostics Market To Witness Calculated Innovation

The Molecular Diagnostics Market is expected to grow step-wise in the next 10 years. Video-calling has penetrated the healthcare vertical, resulting in effective long-distance monitoring. Virtual doctor visits are followed by superlative telemedicine, which results in cost-effectiveness as well as various options to choose from (regarding medical practitioners). This would be how the healthcare vertical go in the upcoming period.

In-vitro diagnostics is a method of performing a diagnostic test to detect disease, condition or infection in an artificial environment. Molecular diagnostic is one of the major segments of in-vitro diagnostics market. Molecular diagnostics is used to measure and detect the presence of genetic material associated with specific disease. It is used to identify DNA and RNA at molecular level. Molecular diagnostics is a tool to improve clinical outcomes and medical decisions.

Molecular diagnostic includes all tests used to identify a disease, by analyzing molecules such as DNA, protein or RNA in a fluid or tissue. Nowadays molecular diagnostics is used in early detection of infectious diseases, cancer and genetic disorder, by using molecular and genetic technologies. Molecular diagnostics is also used in detection of abnormalities in pre-natal stage. In addition, molecular diagnostic kits are used in pharmacogenetics testing and blood donor screening.

North America dominates the global market of molecular diagnostics due to increasing incidence of infectious diseases and lifestyle associated diseases. In addition, innovations in molecular diagnostics for treating cancer, government support for research and development, and high patient awareness levels are driving the growth of molecular diagnostic market in North America.

Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in molecular diagnostics market. Some of the factors driving growth of molecular diagnostics in emerging markets are increasing demand of genetic tests, advancement in healthcare infrastructure and large patient pool in countries such as India and China.

In recent times there is increased use of molecular diagnostics due to increasing application in blood screening, genetic disorders and cancer. Increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases such as HIV and hepatitis, rising awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics are also fueling growth in the global molecular diagnostics market. However, changing reimbursement regulations and delayed approval of many new molecular diagnostic tests are some of the factors inhibiting the growth for global molecular diagnostics market.

Growing demand for genetic tests is an opportunity for global molecular diagnostics market. However, strict regulatory framework and lack of skilled labor are some of the major challenges for global molecular diagnostics market.

Some of the major companies operating in global molecular diagnostics market are Novartis AG, Roche Diagnostics, QIAGEN, Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Gen-Probe, Inc. (Hologic Inc.), Cepheid, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Myriad Genetics, Inc., and bioMerieux.

