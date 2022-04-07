The Pigmentation Disorder Treatment Market To Grow Without Abatement

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The Pigmentation Disorder Treatment Market is expected to climb up the ladder of persistence in the next decade. With various healthcare apps on the anvil, there are also mindfulness apps being tabled. They fall in the category of “Wellness apps”. With the world wishing for the post-Covid era to function smoothly, these wellness apps are expected to take the healthcare vertical by storm further.

Skin pigmentation refers to a skin disorder that causes either lightening of skin or darkening of skin when compared to the existing skin color. In general, hyperpigmentary disorder relates to darkening of skin and hypopigmentation means lightening of skin color.

Pigmentation disorders affect the skin color causing skin appear as discolored and blotchy. Color of skin is regulated by a skin component called melanin which is produced by some special cells present in the body. Pigmentation is caused due to minimal or excessive production of melanin owing to the damaged or unhealthy melanin producing cells.

Melanin protects our skin from sun induced skin cancer and prevents the sunlight to penetrate deep into the skin by acting as an as an absorbent filter for UV-Rays. The most common pigmentation disorders are melasma (hyperpigmentary disorder), vitiligo (hypopigmentary), albinism (inherited rare disorder) and post inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Melasma occurs due to the hormonal changes such as pregnancy, oral contraception; and after the sun exposure that increases the melanin concentration in the skin.

In USA, 5 – 6 million women are affected by melasma which comprises 80% of pregnant women in Mexico and 50-75% pregnant women in USA. However, vitiligo is an acquired skin disorder caused by depigmentation or lightening of skin. Individuals with over exposure to sun, hormonal changes, stress and overuse of cosmetics and hair dyes are more susceptible to higher risks of skin pigmentation disorders. Also, genetics and heredity are some of the reasons behind skin pigmentation.

Skin pigmentation treatment is of extreme importance as people are more concerned to improve the appearance of affected skin. In order to treat a skin pigmentation disorder, a physician or dermatologist uses 2 approaches that include: pharmacological treatment using topical drugs, hydroquinone, azelaic acid, L-ascorbic acid and cosmetic treatment using chemical peels, laser therapy, dermabrasion and skin grafting. As cosmetic treatment provides effective and efficient solution, thus it is most commonly preferred over pharmacological treatment methods.

Upgraded lifestyle coupled with elevating demand for skin lightening is anticipated to be the primary factor driving the pigmentation disorder treatment market. Growing aging population, rising incidence rates for skin disorders, increasing number of smokers, global warming and growing disposable income are some other factors fueling the pigmentation disorder treatment market. Additionally, advancements in tissue engineering coupled with adoption of novel techniques and skin care products is further anticipated to grow the market during the forecast period. However, high costs associated with cosmetic therapy and surgery is restraining the market growth.

The global market for pigmentation disorder treatment is segmented on basis of disease indication, treatment type, distributor channel and geographic region:

Segmentation by Disease Indication Melasma

Vitiligo

Albinism

Post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation Segmentation by Treatment Type Pharmacological Treatment Topical drugs Hydroquinone Azelaic Acid L-Ascorbic Acid others

Cosmetic Treatment Chemical Peel Laser Therapy Dermabrasion Skin Grafting others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Dermatology Clinics

Aesthetic Clinics

Drugstores and Cosmetic Stores

E-commerce

Others Segmentation by Geography North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

On the basis of type of treatment, cosmetic treatment techniques are extensively used over other treatment types as cosmetic therapies are bound to give quick and effective results. Also, rising demand for skin brightening products from customer end is anticipated to propel the pigmentation disorder treatment market over the forecast period.

Based on geography, global pigmentation disorder treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America captured the largest shares in global pigmentation disorder treatment market and is projected to continue same trend over the forecast period due to the growing aging population and rising incidence of skin disorders.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to register a fast growth during forecast period and is anticipated to be a profitable market for new market players in global pigmentation disorder treatment market.

Some of the key players present in global pigmentation disorder treatment market are Episciences, Inc., La Roche-Posay, Bayer AG, Allergan, Inc., SkinCeuticals International, Pierre Fabre Laboratories, Alvogen, Inc., Obagi Medical Products Inc., and others.

