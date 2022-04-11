Lucintel Forecasts Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market to Reach $24.8 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the global ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market is projected to reach an estimated $24.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3% from 2019 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing paper demand from packaging and printing market.

Browse 153 figures / charts and 50 tables in this 178-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in global ground and precipitated calcium carbonates market by application (paper, plastics, paint and coatings, rubber, adhesive and sealant, and others), by product (ground calcium carbonate (GCC), precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC)), by end use (packaging, building and construction, printing, transportation, industrial, consumer products, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/AskanAnalyst.aspx?RepId=RPT1771 and view detailed Table of Content here – https://www.lucintel.com/calcium-carbonate-market-2020-2025.aspx

“Ground calcium carbonate (GCC) market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the global ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market is segmented into ground calcium carbonate (GCC), precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC). Lucintel forecasts that the ground calcium carbonate (GCC) market is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) will witness the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by increasing penetration and its attractive properties of high brightness, purity, and absorption level.

“Within the global ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market, the paper segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application, the paper segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the global ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region during the forecast period due to higher production of paper and plastics in China and India. North America and Europe are expected to witness a good growth over the forecast period due to growth in the paper, plastic, and coating demand.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/calcium-carbonate-market-2020-2025.aspx

Major players of global ground and precipitated calcium carbonates market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Omya, Imerys, Mineral Technologies, Solvay, and Nordkalk are among the major global ground and precipitated calcium carbonates providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/calcium-carbonate-market-2020-2025.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com