Lucintel Forecasts Magnesium Hydroxide Market to Reach $773 Million by 2025

According to the recent study the Magnesium hydroxide market is projected to reach an estimated $773 Million by 2025 from $618 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing awareness towards environment friendly flame retardant additives and growing demand for magnesium hydroxide in the wastewater treatment, flue gas desulphurization, and pharmaceutical industries.

Browse 111 figures / charts and 108 tables in this 200-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in magnesium hydroxides market by magnesium hydroxide by end use industry (industrial, municipal, pharmaceutical, and others), application (environmental protection, flame retardant, pharmaceutical ingredient, and others), purity level (90%-95% and 96%-100%), product form (slurry, powder, fine particles, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Based on application, the magnesium hydroxide market is segmented into environmental protection, flame retardant, pharmaceutical ingredient, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the environmental protection market is expected to remain the largest segment due to growth in wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization and flame retardant application will witness the highest growth due to increasing demand for halogen free flame retardant in polymer industry.

Based on end use industry, the industrial segment is expected to witness the largest end use industry due to the increasing use magnesium hydroxide as an absorbent in flue gas desulphurization and acid neutralizer and pH adjustment for wastewater treatment applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing consumption of magnesium hydroxide in environmental protection, flame retardant, and pharmaceutical industries.

Major players of magnesium hydroxides market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Huber Engineered Materials, Israel Chemical Company, Nedmag B.V., Konoshima Chemical Co. Ltd., Ube Materials Industry, Martin Marietta Materials, Kyowa Chemical Industry Ltd., Xinyang Minerals Group, and Niknam Chemicals Private Limited are among the major magnesium hydroxides providers.

