Lucintel Forecasts Connector Market to Reach $82.5 Billion by 2027

According to the recent study the connector market is projected to reach an estimated $82.5 billion by 2027 from $64.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing tire production, growth in communication and consumer electronics industries, miniaturization of electronic devices, and increasing electronic content in vehicles.

Browse 95 figures / charts and 73 tables in this 195 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in connector market by product type (PCB (Printed Circuit Board) connectors, fiber optic connectors, rectangular I/O, RF (Radio Frequency) coax, application specific connectors, circular connectors, IC (Integrated circuit) sockets, and others), end use industry (transportation, consumer electronics, computer & peripherals, industrial, telecom/datacom, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/connector-market.aspx

“PCB (Printed circuit board) market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the connector market is segmented into PCB (Printed Circuit Board) connectors, fiber optic connectors, rectangular I/O, RF (Radio Frequency) coax, application specific connectors, circular connectors, IC (Integrated circuit) sockets, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the PCB (Printed Circuit Board) connectors is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to growth in computer, consumer electronics, and communication industries and fiber optic connector segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to its easy installation, fast connection, low signal loss, and high performance, which are highly required in optical communications.

“Within the connector market, the transportation segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the transportation segment is expected to witness the largest segment and witness the highest growth during the forecast due to increasing electronic content in automotive vehicles due to the proliferation of infotainment, telematics, and safety systems.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the connector market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, due to growth in automotive production, industrial automation, increasing demand for smartphones, and growth in consumer electronics.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/connector-market.aspx

Major players of connector market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Molex Incorporated, Hon Hai Precision, and Aptiv plc are among the major connector providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/connector-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com