Lucintel Forecasts Conductive Filler Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2026

According to the recent study the conductive filler market is projected to reach an estimated $5.9 Billion by 2026 from $4.8 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for conductive fillers in Li-ion batteries to improve the performance, increasing adoption of electric vehicle, growth in consumer electronics and increasing demand for compact, high performance, and high density electronic products.

Browse 159 figures / charts and 146 tables in this 252-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in conductive filler market by product type (carbon black, graphite, carbon fiber, alumina, copper, silver, steel, and others), by application (plastics, adhesives, coatings, battery and others), by end use industry (consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and others), function type (electrical and thermal), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Silver market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the conductive filler market is segmented into carbon black, graphite, carbon fiber, alumina, copper, silver, steel, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the silver market is expected to witness the largest filler type by value and carbon black will remain the largest filler by volume supported by growth in demand for conductive adhesive for semiconductor packaging application.

“Within the conductive filler market, the consumer electronics segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the consumer electronics segment is expected to witness the largest segment supported by increasing demand for wearable electronics, portable computers, and smart television.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the conductive filler market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in consumer electronics and automotive industries.

Major players of conductive filler market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Cabot Corporation, Showa Denko K.K, Orion Engineered Carbon, Birla Carbon, Imerys, Nippon Light Metal, Dowa Electronics, Asbury Carbon, and Almatis Corporation are among the major conductive filler providers.

