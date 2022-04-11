Patient Scheduling Applications Market To Upscale Based On Innovation

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The Patient Scheduling Applications Market is expected to grow at an unstoppable rate In Upcoming Years. With environmental health being a matter of concern, everything – right from public transport networks, power supply, and storage of waste to monitoring the ecological balance is being taken up by IoT and AI. It could, thus, be inferred that with “smart cities” would come “smart end-user solutions” in the years to come.

Booking a physician’s appointment online has gained popularity in past few years. In developed countries such as the U.S., Japan, and European countries, the majority of hospitals use online patient scheduling applications in order to make the appointment schedule process more streamlined and reduces the waiting time to the great extent.

National Health Services (NHS) study shows that the average waiting time in U.K. NHS hospitals has decreased to 24 minutes after implementation of online patient scheduling processes. As the global population is growing at a faster pace, so does the need for healthcare services.

The global market for patient scheduling applications is segmented on basis of application type, revenue generation model, end user, and geography.

By Application Type

Desktop Applications

Web-based Applications (Software as service)

By Revenue Generation Model

Pay-per-service

Subscription Based

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Other Healthcare Facilities (vaccination centers etc.)

Technological advancements and growing need to manage surging patient flow are the primary factors driving adoption of patient scheduling applications across the globe. Moreover, increasing demand for outpatient care services is expected to drive the growth of patient scheduling applications market. Value-added services provided by vendors of patient scheduling applications such as e-mail or text message reminders provided to patients, record-keeping facility, repeat patient reminders etc. patient scheduling applications provide 24 hours convenience. While patients and healthcare professionals certainly have its benefits, implementation of patient scheduling applications creates new challenges for healthcare facility administrators and staff members. Also, low penetration of internet applications in developing countries limits the widespread application of patient scheduling applications. On the basis of end users, the global patient scheduling applications market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and other healthcare facilities. Hospital end-user segment is anticipated to contribute the maximum share among all four end users due to high patient flow. A variety of online appointment scheduling applications are available on the market which varies greatly in functionality, features, and services offered. Many patient scheduling applications provide integrated service for remote monitoring, mobile health consultations, access to electronic health records etc. On the basis of regional presence, global patient scheduling applications market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global patient scheduling applications market due to highest adoption rates and prevalence of chronic diseases. Europe is expected to hold second largest market share in global patient scheduling applications market due to cost-saving measures being taken by healthcare systems in EU. Some of the major players identified in global patient scheduling applications market include Square, Inc., Practo, Zocdoc, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., eClinicalWorks, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Quality Systems, Inc., Doximity Inc. among others.

