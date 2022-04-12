Gifts World Expo announces Happilo as the Title Sponsor for Delhi Edition 2022

New Delhi, India, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd is all set to organize the next edition of the popular exhibition on B2B gifting and promotional solutions, Gifts World Expo, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from 28-30 July.

Defining trends for more than a decade now, the Delhi edition will be refreshing with various products, price ranges, and segments. The show will open a plethora of opportunities. Exhibitors will present their ideas and creations to a varied audience from different industries. Buyers get to source an unparalleled range of gifting and promotional solutions.

Gifts World Expo is backed by the expertise of exhibition industry leader MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, which ensures to set an industry standard with a vital record of gathering some of the leading and well-known companies and brands to congregate astonishing gifting solutions. Every edition received a commendable response from all across the globe.

Headquartered in the Silicon Valley of India, Happilo holds its expertise in an exclusive range of nuts, dried fruits, organic seeds, dry roasted snacks, trail mixes, festive gift hampers, and more. It caters to every taste and age group, ultimately finding its way into the homes and hearts of many households.

The gifting industry has become an integral part of our lives. It is the best way to express love, joy, and appreciation in personal and professional settings. Even after the challenging times during the pandemic, the industry constantly grew by leaps and bounds. India is the second-most populous country, with a demographic tilt toward a younger population. It is expected to emerge as one of the most substantial contributors to the global gifting industry. According to Technopak, the gifting market size in India is estimated at $40-42 billion, with many players reporting annual growth in the range of 20-40%. Besides garnering a large share from the personal gifting segment, this industry is also banking on corporate gifting for its growth. These facts and factors indicate this industry’s limitless possibilities for various stakeholders.

Commenting on the Happilo Title Sponsorship with Gifts World Expo, Mr. Gaurav Juneja, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd said, “I am glad to announce that Happilo is the Official Title Sponsor for the upcoming Gifts World Expo Delhi Edition. The need for unique gifting items is constantly increasing and is setting new benchmarks. Gifts World Expo will be the one-stop solution to introduce various latest innovations under one roof. It will enthusiastically gather the diversified gifting industry and related segments from all across the globe. Through this Expo, we will provide business and networking opportunities to both big & small players to come forth and showcase their creations for the benefit of the industry & to boost long-term associations. We are happy to welcome Happilo!”

Vikas D Nahar, The CEO & Founder said: “I am very excited to participate in the Gifts World Expo 2022. Happilo International private Limited is one such company that has identified the dearth of Healthy Snacking in India Post Pandemic or even before, there was heavy concentration laid upon “healthy” eating. Happilo with its offerings is trying to propagate healthy consumption habits and a sustainable diet change. The brand not only wants to make an impact in their consumer’s minds but also the environment which is why they are heavily focusing on biodegradable packaging. We are expecting to reach more consumer through the Expo and showcase our healthy range to them.

Exciting Highlights by Gifts World Expo- Delhi Edition

The show displays numerous gifting creations in diversified segments to create the most power-packed environment for gifting industry players:

Customized Gifts & Promotional Products

Wellness Gifts

Gourmet Hampers

Custom Branding Machinery

Electronic Gadgets & Home Appliances

Awards & Rewards

Handicrafts, Home Decor & Furnishings

Houseware & Kitchen Appliances

Stationery & Office Supplies

Innovative Gifting Boxes

Premium Gifts, Gold & Silver Gifts

Lifestyle Products

Celebration & Festive Gifts

For more information, please visit www.giftsworldexpo.com.

About the Organizers:

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, over 26 years in publishing & 19 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore, and Thailand. For more details, visit our website at: www.mexexhibits.com.