Flour Market is Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2031

Market Outlook

The robustly growing world population is creating a huge demand in the food and beverage sector. There is increasing demand for processed food due to the growing urban population as well as an increase in the working population across the globe. Cereal-based foods are a staple food for the majority of the population across the world. These foods are made from grains like wheat, rice, maize, barley, sorghum, millet, etc. Most products containing cereals are made from grain flour. Flour is nothing but the powder made by grinding grains, and is used to make a variety of food products.

Flour is used to make products like bread, which is a staple in many regions. Wheat flour is an important ingredient in the diet of European, Indian, North American, Middle Eastern, South American, and some African cultures. With an increase in demand and the introduction of newer products made of flour from various grains, the flour market is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Global Flour Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global flour market are

King Arthur Flour Company Inc.

Hindustan Unilever

Cargill

ConAgra Foods

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Ardent Mills

General Mills

Hodgson Mills

Grain Millers Inc.

Interflour Group Pte Ltd.

Grain Craft.

More companies

Global Flour Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global flour market has been segmented as:

Wheat

Rice

Maize

Oats

Others

On the basis of technology, the global flour market has been segmented as:

Dry Technology

Wet Technology

On the basis of application, the global flour market has been segmented as:

Bread and Bakery Products

Pasta and Noodles

Snacks

Baby Food

Animal Feed

Others

On the basis of sales channel, the global flour market has been segmented as:

Direct

Indirect Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores e-Retail



