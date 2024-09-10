Gasoline Direct Injection Market Growth Driven by Demand for Fuel Efficiency Solutions

The global gasoline direct injection market size is expected to reach USD 15.23 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing need for high-performance and fuel-efficient engines in both passenger and commercial vehicles is propelling the widespread adoption of gasoline direct injection (GDI) technology in the automotive sector. GDI systems provide better fuel economy, reduced emissions, and superior engine performance, making them the favored option for automakers striving to comply with strict environmental regulations.

With the advent of hybrid vehicles and continuous technological advancements in engine technologies, hybrid GDI systems have huge potential for growth when combined with alternative fuels. In addition, with the surge in vehicle production in emerging markets, the GDI technology is anticipated to have a huge opportunity for market expansion in such markets. Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) systems have become essential in contemporary vehicle engineering. The growing electric vehicle (EV) sector offers both challenges and opportunities for the GDI market, as hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) are increasingly adopting GDI technology to enhance fuel efficiency.

Marelli, a leader in global mobility technology, in December 2023, introduced the latest fuel system for hydrogen propulsion, which features a patented injector design and an advanced Engine Control Unit. This advanced solution is customized for hydrogen engines, which use hydrogen as fuel and produce zero CO2 emissions.

Gasoline Direct Injection Market Report Highlights:

In terms of engine type, the 4-cylinder engine segment led the market and accounted for 59.8% of the global revenue share in 2023 due to its widespread use in passenger cars and LCVs. These engines are favored for their optimal balance between power output and fuel efficiency, making them the preferred choice for manufacturers.

Based on component, the fuel injectors segment led the market, accounting for 38.1% of the global revenue share in 2023. Fuel injectors are a critical component in the GDI system and are responsible for delivering precise amounts of fuel directly into the combustion chamber. This segment is expected to witness robust growth due to the increasing adoption of GDI technology across various vehicle types.

In terms of vehicle type, the passenger cars segment accounted for 70.1% of the global revenue share in 2023. GDI technology is increasingly being adopted in passenger cars to enhance fuel economy and reduce emissions, in line with tightening environmental regulations.

The North America market is driven by the high adoption rate of advanced automotive technologies. The region’s stringent emission standards and a strong focus on fuel efficiency have propelled the demand for GDI systems in vehicles.

Gasoline Direct Injection Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gasoline direct injection market based on engine type, component, vehicle type, and region:

Gasoline Direct Injection Engine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

4-Cylinder



6-Cylinder



8-Cylinder



Others



Gasoline Direct Injection Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Fuel Injectors



Fuel Pumps



Electronic Control Units (ECUs)



Sensors



Others



Gasoline Direct Injection Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Passenger Cars



Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)



Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)



Gasoline Direct Injection Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



Latin America



Brazil



Argentina



Middle East & Africa



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



List of Key Players in the Gasoline Direct Injection Market

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies.

Hitachi Astemo, Ltd

Stanadyne Holdings

Keihin

Infineon Technologies

GP Performance

