New Book by Anne Gardner – And So I Walked: Reflections on Chance, Choice, and the Camino de Santiago

NYC, USA, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — Some people say that 90 percent of life is showing up. With And So I Walked, Anne Gardner makes the case for something more: putting one foot in front of the other. Embedded in her vivid account of walking the 500-mile El Camino is the memoir of a life lived resolutely and jubilantly. If you’ve ever wondered what it might be like to walk that far — or what might prompt someone to undertake such a journey — And So I Walked is the book for you. —Bill Mitchell, Publisher/President, National Catholic Reporter

I looked forward to reading Anne Gardner’s account and reflections on her experience on the Camino de Santiago because I consider Anne to be a kindred spirit. After reading her memoir, I realize the book is so much more than a travel narrative. She explores the journey inward that accompanies the outward traveler. I have always enjoyed spiritual travel memoirs – from Cheryl Strayed’s Wild to Elizabeth Gilbert’s Eat, Pray, Love. I think this account compares favorably with both. —The Reverend Sarah Birmingham Drummond, Founding Dean, Andover Newton at Yale Divinity School

Anne Gardner has written a stunningly authentic portrait of her life-changing journey along the sacred, body and soul-baring Camino de Santiago. Her memoir unfolds in a series of lively, intimate and at times harrowing vignettes that alternate chapters of travelogue, family history, encounters with fellow travelers, and personal reflection, all in service to Gardner’s goal of completing the grueling and inspiring 500 mile-long pilgrimage. She generously invites the reader to accompany her on this quest, and we eagerly join her! —Lisa Shea, Author, Whiting Award Recipient

Anne Gardner is both an author and Episcopal minister. Her essays and columns have appeared in The Boston Globe, The National Catholic Reporter, The Providence Journal, as well as WBUR’s Cognoscenti series, Boston’s NPR affiliate, among others. A native of Massachusetts, the author now lives in Los Angeles with her wife.

Title: And So I Walked: Reflections on Chance, Choice, and the Camino de Santiago

Author: Anne Gardner

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1956635942

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 252 pages

Format: Paperback

