ICAO Announces the Launch of a Harmonized Aviation Safety Data System

Montreal/Paris, 2025-04-01 — /EPR Network/ — The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has announced a new initiative aimed at establishing national systems for the collection and exchange of aviation safety data, enabling data-driven decision-making through advanced big data analytics. This milestone marks a significant step towards enhancing global aviation safety, preventing incidents, and enabling timely responses to emerging threats in airspace.

The initiative is a key element of ICAO’s broader global strategy to modernize aviation safety management and implement cutting-edge data processing technologies.

Under the newly adopted document EUR.SPT.0100, the initiative outlines:

The development of national platforms for centralized collection and exchange of flight safety data;

Harmonization of aviation data processing standards, taking into account the specific needs of national civil aviation authorities;

Strengthened international cooperation for risk data sharing, supporting better forecasting and prevention of aviation incidents.

ICAO emphasizes the critical importance of a global approach to aviation data management, which will enhance both the level of flight safety and the speed of operational decision-making. The new framework will allow member states to implement unified standards for the collection, storage, and analysis of aviation data-paving the way for the advancement of digital solutions in the aviation sector.

The system will also improve air traffic monitoring capabilities in strategically important regions, providing a foundation for long-term planning and optimization of air routes.

Arkady Merkulov, Deputy Director General of ICAO:

“Innovative solutions in aviation data processing are an essential component of modern aviation development. The implementation of this new system for data collection and analysis will not only enhance safety but also strengthen international collaboration in aviation analytics.”

By enabling real-time analytics, the new data standards will significantly improve the response time to aviation incidents, establish a transparent international data exchange framework that removes cross-border barriers, and align national aviation safety programmes with ICAO’s global safety and technology standards.

ICAO encourages all member states to actively support and participate in the implementation of the new standards, ensuring that national aviation systems are aligned with the global demands of aviation safety and technological innovation.