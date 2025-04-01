Evans Litigation and Trial Law, LLC: Trusted Truck Accident Lawyers Several Areas of Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia, 2025-04-01 — /EPR Network/ — Trucks can be the most destructive vehicle on the road. Because of their massive size and weight, a truck accident can cause severe injuries. If you or a loved one has been injured in a truck accident, contact a truck accident attorney from Evans Litigation and Trial Law, LLC as soon as possible.

When a serious truck accident occurs, victims need experienced legal representation to fight for their rights and secure the compensation they deserve. At Evans Litigation and Trial Law, LLC, our dedicated team of truck accident lawyers provides aggressive advocacy for clients across Atlanta, Marietta, Kennesaw, Sandy Springs, Douglasville, Lawrenceville, and Alpharetta.

With years of experience handling tractor-trailer collisions, commercial vehicle collisions, automobile collisions, drunk and drugged driving accidents, motorcycle accidents, personal injury claims, and wrongful death claims, our firm is committed to delivering justice for accident victims and their families.

What causes truck accidents?

The cause of a truck accident is one of the most important aspects to identify because it provides evidence of liability. Typical causes include the following:

Working long hours: Federal regulations establish time limits for truck drivers to be on the road.

Drugs or alcohol: A truck driver’s faculties become impaired when under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Maintenance issues: Neglected or improper maintenance of trucks can cause serious problems, including accidents.

Distracted Driving: Anything that takes a driver’s focus away from driving can lead to an accident.

Violation of traffic rules: Any traffic violation, such as speeding or improperly changing lanes, increases the risk of a truck accident.

Weather conditions can also cause truck accidents. Poor visibility from rainstorms or slippery roads are common culprits. Collisions involving 18-wheelers, semi-trucks, and other large commercial vehicles often result in severe injuries, life-altering consequences, and even fatalities.

Truck accidents can also lead to significant medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and long-term rehabilitation needs. Victims often struggle with the financial burden of recovery, especially when insurance companies attempt to settle for less than they deserve.

Our firm understands the devastating impact a truck accident can have on victims and their families, and we are committed to securing the best possible outcome for each client. We provide dedicated legal representation for truck accident cases across Alpharetta, Atlanta, Douglasville, Kennesaw, Lawrenceville, Marietta, and Sandy Springs.

If you or a loved one has been injured in a truck accident, don’t wait to seek legal help. Contact Evans Litigation and Trial Law, LLC today at (404) 334-8009 for a free consultation and let us fight for the justice and compensation you deserve.