The Toothboss Celebrates 30 years in Practice

“The ancient Sumerians believed cavities and tooth decay were caused by ‘tooth worms’ and tried to lure out the worms with honey,” said Dr. Wolfert. “I think dentistry has come a long way since then. It certainly has since we opened the Toothboss in 1992.”

Nowhere was that more evident than during the pandemic in spring 2020. After conducting extensive research, Dr. Wolfert installed a number of precautionary measures, even going above and beyond those adopted by some of the major hospitals in the area to keep patients and staff safe.

That attention to detail and safety has helped Dr. Wolfert develop a loyal following of patients. Many of those patients were patients of Dr. Wolfert’s predecessor, Dr. Armen Nalband, a fixture in Columbian Square since 1957. A significant number of those patients continued with Dr. Wolfert.

“We had a recognition event a few years ago that we called The Toothboss Hall of Fame where we gave a little something to people who had been coming to the practice for more than 30 years,” said Dr. Wolfert. “We had more than 150 folks who qualified. Some who had been coming to this practice and Dr.Nalband’s for more than 60 years!”

To celebrate his 30th year in practice, Dr. Wolfert has a number of activities in mind. One will be an extra thirty dollars for the gift card he gives out for the Patient Referral program. The Toothboss will also continue on with its Smiling Neighbor program where it recognizes the good works of local citizens.

“Thirty years has sure gone by fast,” said Dr. Wolfert, a Hingham resident and father of two adult girls. “It’s truly been an honor to serve this community and I’m looking forward to doing so for many years to come.”

The Toothboss offers: comprehensive examinations (written treatment and treatment plan provided); cosmetics; crowns, bridges and tooth-colored restorations; partial and full dentures; periodontics (early cases treated); oral surgery; restoration of conventional and small diameter implants; and emergency services (24-hour emergency phone number available).

The Toothboss accepts most insurance plans. They also accept payment from most PPO and indemnity plans, including Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Delta Dental. They also accept all major credit cards and have arranged payment plans through Springstone.

