Cisdem AppCrypt 7.0.0 Released with Optimized UI and 2 New Functions

Madelia, Minnesota, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem AppCrypt has been updated to version 7.0.0 with optimized user interface, enhanced software security and added new functions.

Cisdem AppCrypt locks applications and blocks websites on Mac computer with a click. The website blocking feature lets users blacklist or whitelist websites on Mac, individually or in batch. Its schedule feature allows users to block apps and websites during certain time.

“Cisdem AppCrypt helps users easily protect privacy, block distractions and improve productivity,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “This update adjusts the main interface to provide a simpler surface. It also supports users to import and export websites in txt file for blocking. In addition, the current version support schedule setting for all the apps. Users can update to the latest version for free.”

What’s New in Version 7.0.0?

UI Optimized.

Cisdem AppCrypt 7.0.0 optimized the user interface to make it more concise and user-friendly. This version allows users to customize the size of the window. It also optimized the main interface, Preference interface and Menu interface.

Support schedule setting for all the apps.

Upgraded from the previous version on the schedule function, this version supports to schedule settings for all the apps but set custom schedule for specific apps, which allows users to create schedules freely. If you choose to schedule to all, the setting will be applied to both locked apps and blocked websites.

Support importing and exporting websites in txt file.

Cisdem AppCrypt 7.0.0 adds a function to import and export websites in txt file. Lets users to blacklist websites in batch more efficiency. And export present websites list of AppCrypt to txt file, for configuring other software.

Enhanced software security.

This version enhanced software security and harder to bypass without password you set.

Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac main features:

Block specific websites/block websites by category

AppCrypt can block specific websites and webpages on Safari, Google Chrome, Opera and other browsers. It can also block websites by category such as social media or gaming. Users can also use it to block all websites except approved ones. The blocking is hard to bypass due to the password that users set.

Lock apps with password

AppCrypt can lock individual apps with password. Once an app is locked, one has to enter the password to access it. If the password entered is wrong, the app will remain locked, and AppCrypt will record the failed attempt with date and time and capture a photo of the intruder.

There is an auto lock feature. When enabled, the feature will automatically relock an unlocked app after it’s not active for a customizable amount of time.

Schedule website blocking and app locking

There is a schedule feature, allowing users to block websites and lock apps during certain hours on certain days. It’s easy to create recurring schedules. This latest version has 2 options of schedule: apply to all & add separate schedule. If you set a general schedule, it will apply to both apps and webs. While those individually schedules will be applied in preference to the general schedule.

Support importing and exporting the configuration file

Users with multiple Macs can easily configure AppCrypt across their machines with the configuration file. The file will include the configurations on website blocking and app locking.

Help with parental controls, productivity and privacy protection

Compatible with macOS 10.12 or later, AppCrypt is versatile and easy to use. It can be used for various purposes by parents and people in general.

Price and availability

Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac 7.0.0 is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/appcrypt-mac.html. One can buy a lifetime license for 1 Mac at $29.99 with lifetime free upgrades. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-appcrypt.dmg.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of utility, PDF and multimedia software products for Mac computers. The company is dedicated to developing high performance Mac software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.