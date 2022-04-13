Greg Kirkendall Joins Melrose Nameplate & Label Co. as new Account Manager for California & Nevada!

Greg brings years of transformative industrial experience to Melrose.

Hayward, USA, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — Melrose has appointed Greg Kirkendall as the new account manager for California and Nevada. More than three decades of experience from the professional will help the company gain more strength and leadership qualities. In his new role, Greg will be responsible for sales operations in CA and Nevada regions.

“Building and maintaining business relationships is a mature task. Having someone like Greg on board for performing such a key task will apprehend our position in the industry. With his handful of experience, he will cater the sales process and act as a key point of contact. The management and rest of the team are happy to see Greg as our new Account Manager for the California & Nevada region.” says Chris Somers, President, Melrose Nameplate & Label Co.

About Melrose Nameplate & Label Co

Melrose Nameplate & Label Co is an experienced manufacturer of custom nameplates, labels, decals, membrane switches, keypads, graphic overlays, and product identification. Founded in 1939 in the historic Melrose District of Oakland, California, the company has since championed an unrivaled manufacturing process and quality, serving businesses around the world. The company has its headquarters facility in Silicon Valley.

For media queries, please contact:
Shannon Looper
info@melrose-nl.com
1-510-359-5024
www.melrose-nl.com
www.melrosesystems.com

