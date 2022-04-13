Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment Market 2022: Global Key Players – Sanofi S.A., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly & Company and more

New York, US, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment Market 2022

Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment Market is destined to grow on an impertinent note, i.e. reaching US$ 40.5 Bn in 2022 at a CAGR of 6% between 2022-2031. Personalization has taken over almost every sphere of the industry verticals, and healthcare is no exception. People have started looking at their healthcare picture such that they could actively take part in improving their physical and mental health on the daily basis. This personalization will be the face of the healthcare vertical in the forecast period.

Rising occurrence of rheumatoid arthritis because of shift toward unhealthy lifestyle as well as increasing research & development activities for better and permanent therapy alternatives for rheumatoid arthritis treatment in order to diminish repeat rates are supporting market development. Rheumatoid arthritis is related with the immune system that leads to inflammation in the joints of the body, and later on the disease affects the muscles, fibrous tissues, tendons, and connective tissues. The load of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), currently incurable and an unending autoimmune disease that basically attacks the joints, is prominent. In 2020, approximately 4.9 million individuals across major regions were affected by rheumatoid arthritis. Manufacturers are focusing on partnerships and expansion of product portfolio by launching technologically advanced products and receiving approval from different government bodies.

The global rheumatoid arthritis treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 40.5 Bn in 2022, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period (2021 – 2031).

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Under therapy, DMARDs hold maximum value share, owing to increasing awareness associated with their utilization.

By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies hold a notable revenue share of more than 75% in the market.

The market North America accounted for a share of over 40% in 2020, and is expected to experience significant growth over the next ten years.

Europe is the next dominating region with a market share of 28% in 2020, due to well-developed healthcare infrastructure largely supported by the government.

“Rise in prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis along with increase in adoption of DMARD therapies, flourishing combination treatment, and supportive government policies are expected to drive market growth,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Collaborations and Acquisitions – Imperative Strategy for Market Players

Major companies in the rheumatoid arthritis treatment market are actively engaging in acquisitions and expansions in order to enhance their product portfolios and outreach to a large number of customers. Globally, leading companies are acquiring other companies who are facing a large number of product recalls in the market.

In April 2021, Novartis signed an initial agreement with Roche to reserve capacity and implement technology transfer for the production of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for Roche’s Actemra/RoActemra® (tocilizumab), a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, which is also being tested in various clinical trials investigating the safety and efficacy in COVID-19-associated pneumonia.

In October 2020, Johnson & Johnson announced successful acquisition of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Momenta”), a company that discovered and developed novel therapies for immune-mediated diseases.

