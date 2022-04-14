The Automotive Fabric Market to witness subscription-based vehicle usership

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive fabric is designed to provide a maximum comfort as well as pleasure ride to the passenger. It enhances the vehicle safety as well as interior ambiance. The automotive fabric is UV rays stable, cold cracking resistant, easy to clean, durable, and aids in minimizing fatigue. There are various fabrication technologies used by automotive industry, whether for heavy vehicles or niche motorcycles manufacture. Thus, manufacturers are increasingly inclining towards composite material with light weight, lower moisture content, and advanced adhesive technology to improve the sealing, harshness, and vibration performance of the product. Automotive fabric such as truck lining, headlining, spray adhesive is also used to replace or repair damaged interior surfaces. It requires less non-renewable resource coupled with help in reducing petroleum consumption, and emit fewer greenhouse gas. Moreover, automotive fabric helps manufacturers to meet their sustainable strategy goals by delivering advanced products to its end user.

Automotive Fabric Market: Drivers and Restraints

Automotive fabric market is witnessing maximum growth owing to expanding demand for automobiles, rising safety measures, increase in the vehicle production volume, growing disposable income, and living standard of people. Moreover, growing automotive industry, rapidly expanding demand for automobile accessories, rapidly economic development, and advanced features such as elasticity, resistance to breakage & wear are some of the factors that can surge in demand for automotive fabric over the forecast period. However, availability of alternative materials such as synthetic leather, natural leather, and PVC may hamper the growth of Automotive Fabric market in the near future.

Automotive Fabric Market: Segmentation

The automotive fabric market has been classified on the basis of vehicle type and application.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive fabric market is segmented into the following:

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Buses & Coaches

Heavy Trucks

Motor Vehicle

Based on application, the automotive fabric market is segmented into the following:

Pre-assembled Interior Components

Floor Covering

Upholstery

Tires

Spray Adhesive

Airbags

Safety-Belts

Others

Automotive Fabric Market: Overview

Automotive fabric market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well soon owing to use of automotive fabric in carpets because of their vibration and noise absorption properties. Moreover, this type of materials are less in weight and cost effective along with rising consumer awareness, and safety concerns are some of the factors that can significantly enhance the market revenue growth of automotive fabric in near future. Based on application, floor covering segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period attributed to rising adoption of carpets in automobiles coupled with enhancing the interior ambiance of the vehicle.

Automotive Fabric Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, Automotive Fabric market is divided into seven key regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the Automotive Fabric market followed by Europe, and Japan owing to presence of major players, developed technology, frequently launch of novel product, and established research centers in these regions. Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa hold huge potential and shows substantial growth in terms of increasing population, expanding middle class income people, rising demand for passenger cars in developing countries, urbanization, and key players expanding their business in these regions are some of the factors which strengthen the growth of automotive fabric market throughout the forecast period.

Automotive Fabric Market: Key Players

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.

Suminoe Textile Co.

Lear Corporation

J & J Auto Fabrics

SRF Limited

Adient PLC

Seiren Co.

Moriden America Inc.

Faurecia S.A.

Trevira GmbH

Heathcoat Fabrics Limited

Takata Corporation

Acme Mills Company

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology, material and applications.

