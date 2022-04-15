Future Electronics’ New Episode of The Current Features Current Sensing with the Faraday Board

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has released the latest episode of their popular video series The Current.

Engineers face many challenges when designing accurate current-measurement circuits for their applications, and inductive current sensing has become the least obtrusive method of measuring power consumption.

In ‘A Deep Dive Into Current Sensing with the Faraday Board’, Todd Baker speaks to Paul Schmokel and Bruno Boury of Melexis about Future Electronics’ current monitoring demo platform, the Faraday Board.

The Current is an application technology podcast series featuring industry-leading engineers that explores the newest, fastest-growing and most exciting technologies. The series is hosted by Todd Baker, Vice President, Advanced Engineering Group at Future Electronics, who applies his passion for engineering and 20+ years of semiconductor industry experience to helping engineers around the world build cutting-edge designs.

###