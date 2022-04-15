Burroughs Accepts Final X Berth, And Will Compete For U.S. World Team Spot In New York On June 8

NEW YORK, NY, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — 2012 Olympic champion and five-time World champion Jordan Burroughs (Philadelphia, Pa./Sunkist Kids/Pennsylvania RTC) has officially accepted his 79 kg men’s freestyle berth in Final X

Burroughs will battle for a spot on the 2022 U.S. World Team in Final X New York. presented by Tezos, on Wednesday, June 8 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Burroughs is one of the most successful wrestlers in world history. The six World and Olympic gold medals that Burroughs has won are the most in U.S. history, tied with Hall of Fame great John Smith and Adeline Gray. He has won the most World titles of any U.S. male wrestler. Burroughs won World gold medals in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2021. He is also a three-time World bronze medalist (2014, 2018, 2019). Burroughs is a two-time Olympian, competing in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. He won two NCAA titles and the Dan Hodge Trophy for the University of Nebraska. A native of Sicklerville, N.J., Burroughs won a New Jersey state title for Winslow Township High School.

This will serve as the 12th Beat the Streets Annual Benefit. These unique and electrifying annual events help Beat the Streets New York raise millions of dollars to support local youth wrestling programs which empower young people in New York City.

There are a variety of ticket options for Final X New York, with prices beginning at $65. Purchase your wrestling-only event tickets on Ticketmaster (https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3B005C8B9CD81033) or Benefit tickets with access to Final X New York and the Benefit celebration (after party) tickets at btsny.org (https://give.btsny.org/event/annual-benefit-2022/e396736), so you don’t miss the first in-person Benefit since 2019. For more information on Benefit tickets and sponsorship packages that also provide the best seats for watching the wrestling, email Fund Development Manager Kerry Doyle at kdoyle@btsny.org.

The Final X series will determine the 2022 U.S. Senior World Teams in men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling which will compete in Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 10-18.

The Team Selection procedures for the U.S. World Teams in each style allows for 2021 Senior World medalists and 2020 Olympic medalists to advance directly to Final X at a specified weight class. Burroughs has met this requirement and accepted his qualification.

There are 15 weight classes contested in Final X New York, five in each discipline. The weight classes assigned to the Final X New York are:

• Men’s freestyle: 65 kg, 74 kg, 79 kg, 86 kg, 125 kg

• Women’s freestyle: 50 kg, 53 kg, 57 kg, 62 kg, 72 kg

• Greco-Roman: 60 kg, 67 kg, 77 kg, 87 kg, 97 kg

The Final X opponent for Burroughs will be determined at the World Team Trials Challenge Tournament for men’s and women’s freestyle, set for Coralville, Iowa, May 20-22.

The Beat the Streets Annual Benefit, a fan-favorite, is a major showcase of the best of international wrestling. These competitions have been at iconic locations across New York City.

This will be the 10th time that Burroughs has competed in a Beat the Streets Annual Benefit event, the most of any wrestler. He is undefeated in his Beat the Streets career. His most recent Beat the Streets victory, over Olympian and MMA star Ben Askren, was in the Hulu Theater.

In addition to Final X New York, Final X Stillwater will be held Friday, June 3 at Gallagher-Iba Arena on the campus of Oklahoma State University. There will be 15 other weight classes contested in Stillwater.

FloWrestling will serve as the host broadcasting partner for both Final X Stillwater, presented by Tezos, and Final X New York, presented by Tezos

FINAL X NEW YORK, presented by Tezos

At Madison Square Garden Hulu Theater, Wednesday, June 8

Declared Qualifiers to date

Men’s Freestyle 57 kg – Jordan Burroughs (Philadelphia, Pa./Sunkist Kids/Pennsylvania RTC) vs. winner at World Team Trials Challenge Tournament

JORDAN BURROUGHS

Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.

Club: Sunkist Kids WC

Regional Training Center: Pennsylvania RTC

College: Univ. of Nebraska (2007-2011)

High School: Atco, N.J. (Winslow Township)

Born: July 8, 1988

Career Highlights

• Olympic Champion (2012)

• Five-time World champion (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2021)

• Three-time World bronze medalist (2014, 2018, 2019)

• Eight-time World Team member (2011, 2013-2015, 2017-19, 2021)

• Two-time U.S. Olympic Team member (2012, 2016)

• Three-time Pan American Games champion (2011, 2015, 2019)

• Six-time World Cup champion (2012-2015, 2017-18)

• Three-time U.S. Open champion (2011, 2013, 2014)

• Four-time Pan American champion (2014, 2016, 2019, 2020)

• Two-time NCAA champion for Nebraska (2009, 2011)

• Dan Hodge Trophy winner, as nation’s top college wrestler (2011)

Burroughs Beat the Streets Annual Benefit History

2011: WIN Aniuar Geduev (Russia), 1-0, 2-1

2012: Kamel Malikov (Russia), 8-0, 5-0

2013: Saba Khubezhty (Russia), 1-1, 5-0, 7-3

2014: Atsamaz Sanakoev (Russia), Fall

2015: Luis Quintana (Cuba), Fall

2016: Peyman Yarahmadi (Iran), 11-2

2017: Sosuke Takatani (Japan), 9-2

2018: Frank Chamizo (Italy), 6-5

2019: Ben Askren (USA), 11-0 Technical Fall

About Beat the Streets

Beat the Streets (www.btsny.org) provides a safe, positive atmosphere for student-athletes to learn the essential life lessons of discipline, perseverance, self-reliance, humility and a strong work ethic through wrestling. The Beat the Streets Annual Benefit celebration (after party) will follow the conclusion of Final X New York.