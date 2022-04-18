Ferric Hydroxide Market Conveying Valuable Data In Forecast Year 2022-2031

Ferric Hydroxide Market 2022-2031

New Study Reports “Ferric Hydroxide Market 2022 Global Analysis By Key Regions, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Applications, Growth and Forecasts 2031” has been Added on PersistenceMarketResearch.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Ferric Hydroxide Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Ferric Hydroxide Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Predominant consumption by the construction and paints & coatings industries will drive revenues in the global ferric hydroxide market. As suggested by a recently published Persistence Market Research (PMR) study, ferric hydroxide would be representing a US$ 1 Bn global market towards the end of 2031. The growth of market has been projected at a promising 5% CAGR over 2022 – 2031. Yellow iron oxide will predominantly witness higher demand from the construction industry, as it is widely used in the manufacturing of concrete materials.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – BASF SE, LANXESS, Ferro Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Cathay Industries, Yipin Pigments, Applied Minerals, INC and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Ferric Hydroxide Market.

Notable Insights – Ferric Hydroxide Market Study

Global manufacturers of ferric hydroxide/ferric hydroxide-based products are focusing on increasing their B2B distribution channels, owing to increasing demand from manufacturers of materials such as concrete products, pigments, coatings, etc.

On the other hand, local/regional players are focusing on customer-centric approach by maximizing their services and product offerings. Moreover, market players are attracting customers by offering application-specific products. For example, many players in China are offering specific-grade, high-purity yellow iron oxide for manufacturing cosmetic products.

About two-thirds of manufacturers in the global ferric hydroxide market are offering solid form of the product, as it can be used directly in various applications. Some players are offering slurry form of ferric hydroxide-based products with addition of specific additives to enhance chemical properties. Other players are focusing on providing ferric hydroxide granules to the water treatment industry.

Cost-effectiveness of inorganic oxides has a positive impact on the ferric hydroxide market. As yellow iron oxide/iron (III) oxide hydroxide is an inorganic oxide, it is priced less, as compared to organic oxides.

Key players operating in the ferric hydroxide industry have a strong focus on manufacturing yellow iron oxides amongst all ferric hydroxide-based products. Stringent regulations have been implemented for manufacturing yellow iron oxide; hence, players are continuously focusing on using advanced technologies to minimize adverse environmental impact.

Superior Characteristics of Granulating Iron Oxide

A wide range of applications of ferric hydroxide-based products/materials such as yellow iron oxides and synthetic granules of ferric hydroxide, are shaping market growth positively. Many manufacturers are developing and offering granulating iron oxide as it has significant benefits over the powder form. Players are focusing more on a product development strategy to sustain their positions in the highly competitive market.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Ferric Hydroxide Market Manufacturers

Ferric Hydroxide Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Ferric Hydroxide Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

