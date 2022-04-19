Light Of The Moon Publishing Releases New G.W. Mullins Shapeshifter Fantasy Novel “The Legend Of White Bear”

New York, NY, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — In this Native American influenced novel, Mullins pulls on his own Native American heritage and mixes it with shapeshifting fantasy. The outcome, is a story that pulls you in, and keeps you guessing until the end.

Light Of The Moon Publishing proudly announces the release of the of “The Legend Of White Bear” available worldwide in Hardback ISBN 978-1-958221-00-6, Paperback ISBN 978-1-958221-01-3, and various eBooks by author G.W. Mullins.

Native American tribes had many stories of the bear. Many also believed in shapeshifters, where tribesmen could become animals. One of these stories is of a Cherokee girl named Nita.

Her tribe faced the bear every full moon. When the bear came, many would die. To protect his daughter, the chief sent her away to live in a rip in time and space, called the void. He told her it was for her protection, but he never told her of the bear history.

One member of his tribe, was burdened with carrying the bear trait. For a lifetime, they would be cursed with being both human and bear until their death. Then a new child would be born to carry the trait. While in the void, Nita discovers the history of the white bear, and her people’s inheritance.

​For further information, on the writing visit G.W. Mullins' web site at https://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books.

G.W. Mullins is an Author, Photographer, and Entrepreneur of Native American / Cherokee descent. He has been a published author for over 10 years. His writing has focused on the paranormal and Native American studies.

Mullins has released several books on the history/stories/fables of the Native American Indians. Among his books are the extremely successful “Star People, Sky Gods and Other Tales of the Native American Indians,” “Story Teller An Anthology Of Folklore From The Native American Indians,” “The Native American Story Book – Stories Of The American Indians For Children Volumes 1-5,” “The Native American Cookbook,” and “Walking With Spirits Native American Myths, Legends, And Folklore Volumes 1 Thru 6.”

He has released the complete series of his Sci/fi Fantasy books “From The Dead Of Night,” including the Best-Selling titles – “Daniel Is Waiting” and “Daniel Returns.”

His most recent work includes the series “Rise Of The Snow Queen featuring Book One The Polar Bear King” and “Book Two War Of The Witches.” Mullins’ latest releases include two young adult fantasy series, “Rise of the Darklighter Book One Dark Awakening” and the “Dream Walker” Book Series featuring “Enter the Sandman” & “Wide Awake In Dream Land.” Among his other releases are “Messages from The Other Side” (a nonfiction book about communication with the dead), and the soon to be released “Convergence” (a post-apocalyptic book multi-series event coming in winter 2022).