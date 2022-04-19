Academia by Serosoft Shined in IndiaSoft 2022 International IT Exhibition

New Delhi, India, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — COVID-19 has brought various changes in the business world. Multiple businesses have faced differences in their business growth. As the global economy is coming out of the dark mesh cast by pandemics. India emerges as the leader in rejuvenating economic activity around the world.

To this, IndiaSoft is an event that brings over 1000+ software companies together from around the world. It is one of the largest exhibitions/expos that facilitates the building of competencies. It provided participants with an in-depth understanding of technology, market development, and demand dynamics that assists in strengthening their foothold globally. This year, the event witnessed companies from around the globe including Latin America, Africa, CIS, ASEAN, SAARC, North America, Europe, Middle East, Hong Kong, Korea, etc. gathered at IndiaSoft. The event was held from 23 March 2022 to 25 March 2022 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, India with over 200 global IT services buyers and around 100 Indian IT companies.

Serosoft has participated in the event becoming an EdTech presenter. Our major focus in the event was to explain our flagship product Academia ERP/SIS to people who attended the session and to invite them to join a highly lucrative partnership program with us.

The event was a successful occasion and Serosoft had a fantastic time of 3 amazing days at the booth. The event and the participation of Serosoft witnessed a true admiration for educators from different spaces and co-participants from across the world.

“We always look forward to participating in events like IndiaSoft, it helps in making India a stronger economic platform driving growth and achievements for businesses and entrepreneurs.” Said, Mr. Arpit Badjatya, CEO & MD of Serosoft.

About Serosoft:

Serosoft is a Deloitte Fast 50 educational software and solutions company, promoted by a dynamic team of erstwhile I-Bankers, US graduates, and MBAs. It’s a part of the prestigious 50-year-old Hindustan Group of Companies (www.hindustangroup.com). It’s flagship product Academia ERP is a customized solution that is helping scores of educational institutions globally – to help them to overcome their educational and learning challenges and to drive innovation.