Best Startup Asia names EloQ Communications among the top social media marketing companies and startups In the Southeast Asia

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — Best Startup Asia has recognized the great work done by EloQ Communications, by featuring the agency on their annual list of “Top Southeast Asia Social Media Marketing Companies and Startups”.

Celebrating outstanding innovation, management and growth, Best Startup Asia is an online publication that aims to accelerate the growth of the foremost Asian-based companies by promoting them on the international stage. Annually, Best Startup Asia awards the most successful startups in Asia, with its lists featuring companies who are pushing the limits of innovation to solve critical problems and challenges. This year EloQ Communications makes this list for their exploits best social media marketing companies.

All companies listed on “Top Southeast Asia Social Media Marketing Companies and Startups” have been chosen by industry professionals in categories recognizing excellence in innovation and any beneficial impact that has been passed on society.

Best Startup Asia’s co-founder, Mr. Ahmed stated, “Our mission statement is to showcase the top Asian businesses, encourage investment in them and promote Asian success wherever we see it and I feel EloQ Communications has truly embodied what we stand for as a company. I am proud to help EloQ attain a platform for the international and domestic Asian market.”

“We’re pleased and humbled by this latest recognition. EloQ Communications proudly stands as a brand that has promoted the PR and communications industry in Vietnam. With its prime goal being facilitating strong, clear, and fluent communication, EloQ has become an undisputed industry leader. We would like to thank all our colleagues, partners and clients, everyone involved in making this possible, whose work has gained the recognition to achieve a place on this list,” Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications, expressed.

###

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency that acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.

EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility, above all.

For more information about EloQ and its services, please visit www.eloqasia.com