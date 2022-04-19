Productivity Accelerator Add-Ons for Microsoft Dynamics 365

Singapore, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — Having the necessary tools, such as Microsoft Dynamics 365, to address the issues arising at the time when you are not prepared for them. These tools can help you get through with managing your sales at your organization.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is an intelligent CRM software that helps manage end-to-end business development processes for your business. This provides your teams with the tools required to support them in winning more deals, enhancing productivity, and fostering existing customer relationships.

Plus, a 360-degree view of your critical business development processes, and abilities to manage sales modules efficiently. From streamlining the sales processes. The Dynamics CRM sales process aims to generate potential sales opportunities, nurture more leads, and generate accurate sales forecasting from the acquisition of a new lead to the close of a sale.

What’s new in Dynamics 365

The advanced customization options for Dynamics 365 for sales make it easier to drive sales, manage pipelines, and increase revenue. All can be achieved through the new CRM upgrades and productivity accelerator dynamics 365 add-ons.

At Soluzione, we offer a series of D365 Add-Ons to boost the systems’ productivity, with advanced capabilities and features to enhance the overall user experience while ensuring no compromise on the performance or the compliance guidelines.

Soluzione Addons for dynamics 365

Report Scheduling Automation

The report scheduler add-on is an excellent mechanism for automation and generating analytical and detailed reports. Utilizing data for improved business insights for making well-informed business decisions.

Report Scheduling Automation Add-On’s Annual Subscription is available after a 1-month free trial. All pricing is in US Dollars, and taxes are excluded from all pricing.

HTML Email Template Editor

Soluzione’s HTML Email Template Editor for Dynamics 365 allows you to create beautiful and highly professional emails and email templates by using its feature-rich yet user-friendly HTML Editor.

HTML email template editor, Add-On’s Annual Subscription is available after a 1-month free trial. All pricing is in US Dollars, and taxes are excluded from all pricing.

Interactive Kanban Board

Soluzione’s Interactive Kanban Board Add-On for Dynamics 365 takes it up by a few notches by transforming Kanban into an executable dashboard with its super-simple Drag-&-Drop Controls to not only give insights into records but also allow updating them from the board itself.

Interactive Kanban Board Add-On’s Annual Subscription is available after a 1-month free trial. All pricing is in US Dollars, excluding all taxes from pricing.

Soluzione Addons with latest updates

SharePoint Metadata Capture

The SharePoint Metadata Capture Add-On for Dynamics 365 by Soluzione captures all a document’s metadata automatically when installed to SharePoint from D365. The integration between D365 and SharePoint enhanced by the ability to include condition-driven logical automation specially designed for SharePoint.

SharePoint Metadata Capture Add-On for Dynamics 365 is available at the Microsoft App source with a 1-month free trial. All pricing is in US Dollars, excluding all taxes from pricing.

Activity Timeline Accelerator

Soluzione’s Activity Timeline Accelerator Add-On for D365 addresses most cardinal issues so that every feature optimizes its potential by offering a smart and interactive timeline view for both standard and custom entities. That may seem simple but can make all the difference for a quicker and clearer insight into activities.

– Activity Timeline Accelerator Add-On for Dynamics 365 is available at the Microsoft App source with a 1-month free trial. All pricing is in US Dollars, excluding all taxes from pricing

Along with these D365 Add-Ons, Soluzione IT Services can also assist in setting up, customizing, maintaining, and techno-functional consulting on Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform for your business.

About Us:

Soluzione is a Microsoft Gold Partner software development company that leads from the front in providing businesses with result-oriented software solutions. It stems from our ten-year history of creating reliable business software. Provide clients with end-to-end software development, quality assurance, and support services based on innovative technology for producing business software solutions.

Contact details:

Name: Soluzione IT Services

Phone: : +91-9109606011

Email: solz@solzit.com

Website: https://www.solzit.com