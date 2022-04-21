Scar Treatment Market 2022 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2031

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Scar Treatment Market 2022

The global Scar Treatment Market is there to grow at a noteworthy In Upcoming Years. These days, pre-empt process breakdowns by making use of AI are the ongoing trend. Regulatory compliance is also being adhered to using data masking. Personalized smart videos are being used to render proper member communication. These, and many such digitally transformative approaches are being followed in the enterprise as of now and the scenario is expected to remain the same even going forward.

Scar Treatment Market is expected to surge from US$ 12 Bn in 2021 to US$ 16.7 Bn in 2031.

Scar treatment has been a rapid-growing industry, mainly due to increasing awareness regarding physical appearance. Rising occurrences of skin diseases, together with increasing awareness regarding different scar treatments, represent major factors boosting market growth.

Moreover, rise in the number of road accidents across the world is leading to increased number of surgeries, which later require scar treatment, where topical products are popular. Also, there has been a rise in cosmetic surgical treatments performed using laser devices for the treatment of serious marks caused due to road accidents. To get rid of post-burn marks plastic surgeries are relied upon.

Leading pharmaceutical companies are focusing on expanding their product scope across various distribution and countries around the world. To improve their industrial research activities, some companies are concentrating on collaborating directly with academic institutions.

According to a revised report published by Persistence Market Research, the global scar treatment market valued at US$ 16.7 Bn in 2020, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of around 3.4% over the forecast period (2021–2031).

Company Profiles:

Smith and Nephew plc.

HRA Pharma

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CCA Industries Inc.

Cynosure, Inc.

Avita Medical Limited

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Pacific World Corporation

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Topical scar products are expected to contribute more than 50% revenue share in the market by 2031.

Atrophic scars are expected to account for more than 45% of the global market share. These scars contribute 80% of the total scars that occur worldwide.

Among all the end users, the hospitals segment accounted for more than 37% of the market share in 2020, owing to technologically advanced treatments available at hospitals.

North America holds the highest share in the global scar treatment market, owing to high number of road accidents and increasing utilization of cutting-edge scar treatment products in the country.

Key players are focused on strengthening their clinical pipelines through discoveries of novel abuse-deterrent formulations.

The U.S. holds a big portion of global revenue and accounts for more than 85% share in the North American market.

“Increasing number of burn injuries, rising spending on personal care products, increasing urbanization, and technologically advanced are is expected to drive market growth over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Government Support Rising in Developed Countries

Market players are getting support from governments in developed countries, as the prevalence of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers is increasing from the past decade.

Governments are taking initiatives to make people aware of advanced wound care treatments rather than traditional methods to attain fast recovery from chronic wounds. This is being done through favorable reimbursement policies for wound care therapy.

Key Questions Answered in the Scar Treatments Market Report

How is the Scar Treatments Market expected to grow over the projected period?

What direction is the Scar Treatments Market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?

What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the Scar Treatments Market in future?

What are the key market drivers in the Scar Treatments Market?

What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for Scar Treatments Market manufacturers?

What are the key developments and trends taking over the Scar Treatments Market?

Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the Scar Treatments Market?

