Zeto to Showcase Technology to Make EEG Brain Monitoring More Accessible for New Providers and in Rural and Underserved Communities at 2022 AAN Annual Meeting

SANTA CLARA, California, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Today, Zeto, Inc. announced its participation in the 2022 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting, an event for neurologists and neuroscientists, taking place April 2-7, 2022.

The AAN Annual Meeting strives to promote the highest quality patient-centered neurologic care, assert the value of neurology to policymakers and other major stakeholders, and expand the neurology workforce to meet future needs for patient care.

“We are excited to be back in person for the 2022 AAN Annual Meeting. The past two years put a tremendous burden on many private practices and hospitals. In large parts of the U.S., hiring technologists required to record EEGs has been an everyday challenge due to the pandemic. That makes new providers or providers in rural and traditionally underserved communities struggle to offer crucial EEG tests at their own locations.

“For that very reason, Zeto will showcase our FDA-cleared EEG monitoring technology that enables providers to offer brain monitoring even without traditionally trained EEG technologists. Zeto EEG technology helps save valuable time and resources, while not compromising clinical standards. Neurologists can perform an EEG rapidly, even without an EEG technologist on site. At no upfront costs, and for as low as $65 per patient, providers can record full-montage EEG in under five minutes at the same quality as conventional gel EEG. Included in that per-patient fee are an EEG amplifier, consumables, cloud software with storage, video integration, warranty, training, and a powerful report writing tool. Optional EEG reading services further support clinical decision-making. In the past two years, we saw countless examples of how Zeto technology helped support providers to make EEG more available even under the most challenging circumstances,” said Florian Strelzyk, Chief Sales Officer at Zeto.

According to statistics, one in three patients recovering from Covid-19 may experience neurological or psychological effects from their infections, reflecting a growing consensus that the disease can have lasting effects on the brain.

The AAN Annual Meeting is the largest meeting and exhibition in the world to share common scientific and clinical interests in neurology.

Zeto, Inc. is an award-winning privately held medical technology company located in Santa Clara, CA, focused on transforming the way electroencephalography (EEG) is performed at hospitals and clinics. Zeto’s revolutionary FDA-cleared EEG headset and cloud platform bring the traditional EEG procedure to the 21st century. The company plans to leverage its hardware and software technology to improve noninvasive monitoring of the brain’s electrical activity and achieve better outcomes for neurological conditions such as epilepsy, sleep disorders, autism, stroke and concussion.

Source: https://www.newswire.com/news/zeto-to-showcase-technology-to-make-eeg-brain-monitoring-more-21675785