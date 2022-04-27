Global Demand For Plastic Protective Packaging Will Register Robust Growth Surpassing 6.7% CAGR Between 2021 And 2031| Fact.MR Study

Rising Adoption of E-Commerce & Demand for Quality Packaging Spurs the Plastic Protective Packaging Market during 2021-2031

As per the latest Fact.MR market research report, plastic protective packaging will register robust growth surpassing 6.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. As of 2019, overall market revenues surpassed US$ 14 Bn. The market will continue to witness robust growth, expanding almost 2x, owing to growing demand for inflatable packaging and increasing adoption of plastic packaging in the e-commerce sector.

Prominent Key players of the Plastic protective packaging market survey report:

  • Berry Global Group Inc.
  • AEP Industries Inc.
  • Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
  • Smurfit Kappa Group
  • Sealed Air Corporation
  • Signode Packaging Systems Corporation
  • Winpak Ltd.
  • Kureha Corporation
  • PREMIUM PACK GmbH
  • Flexopack S.A.
  • Schur Flexibles Group
  • Coveris Holdings S.A.

Key Segments Covered

  • Material Type

    • Air Cushion Plastic Protective Packaging
      • PP
      • HDPE
      • LDPE
      • LLDPE
    • Plastic Mailer Protective Packaging
      • PP
      • HDPE
      • LDPE
      • LLDPE
    • Bubble Plastic Protective Packaging
      • PP
      • HDPE
      • LDPE
      • LLDPE
    • Dunnage Bags Plastic Protective Packaging
      • PP
      • HDPE
      • LDPE
      • PVC
    • Sleeves Plastic Protective Packaging
      • PP
      • HDPE
      • LDPE
      • PVC
    • Shrink Wrap Plastic Protective Packaging
      • PP
      • HDPE
      • LDPE
      • LLDPE
      • PVC
    • Stretch Wrap Plastic Protective Packaging
      • PP
      • HDPE
      • LDPE
      • LLDPE
      • PVC
    • Stretch Hood Plastic Protective Packaging
      • HDPE
      • LDPE
      • LLDPE

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Plastic protective packaging Market report provide to the readers?

  • Plastic protective packaging fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Plastic protective packaging player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Plastic protective packaging in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Plastic protective packaging.

The report covers following Plastic protective packaging Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Plastic protective packaging market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Plastic protective packaging
  • Latest industry Analysis on Plastic protective packaging Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Plastic protective packaging Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Plastic protective packaging demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Plastic protective packaging major players
  • Plastic protective packaging Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Plastic protective packaging demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Plastic protective packaging Market report include:

  • How the market for Plastic protective packaging has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Plastic protective packaging on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Plastic protective packaging?
  • Why the consumption of Plastic protective packaging highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

