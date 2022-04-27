Technology-Based Business Workflow Automation Solution Surpassing Us$ 2,100 Million Revenue By 2026| Fact.MR Study

Market for Business Workflow Automation Analysis on Assessment of Feature-Based Deployment Solution and Platform Type

Global business workflow automation market is projected to bring in US$ 5,247.2 million revenue with technology-based business workflow automation solution surpassing US$ 2,100 million revenue by 2026.

Business workflow automation leads to the faster decision making, helps in effectively managing work, increasing production capacity, and also helps in enhancing internal communication. Businesses are adopting workflow automation solutions on a large scale.

Prominent Key players of the Business workflow automation market survey report:

  • Tibco Software
  • HCL Technologies
  • SAS Institute
  • SAP SE
  • Nintex Limited
  • Newgen Software Technologies Limited
  • IPSoft Inc
  • Vision Software SA
  • Appian, Software AG
  • PegaSystems Inc
  • Oracle Corporation
  • IBM Corporation
  • Kyocera

Market Taxonomy

Deployment Type
  • Feature-Based Solution
  • Integration-Based Solution
  • Technology- Based Solution
Industry
  • BFSI
  • Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
  • Manufacturing
  • Education
  • Retail & Consumer Goods
  • IT & Telecommunication
  • Energy & Utilities
  • Travel
  • Others Industry
Platform Type
  • Cloud -Based
  • On-premise
Organization Type
  • Small & Medium Enterprise
  • Large Enterprise

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

