Complete Dental Care – Aero Dentistry Designed For Comfort And Quality

San Diego, CA, USA, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Aero Dentistry now offers top-notch dental service using state-of-the-art technology and techniques. Patients can be assured of comprehensive dental care from their modern dental office. The custom-built practices of this reputed dental office are tailored, keeping in mind the patient comfort. The dental office in San Diego has a team of friendly and professional staff who have the right expertise in creating a relaxed and calm environment. It is to put you at ease while visiting the dental office. All the staff at Aero Dentistry have undergone training to ensure they always stay updated with the latest technology.

The dentist in San Diego, CA, also offers orthodontics for adults, such as Invisalign, which are clear aligners designed to correct the misaligned teeth of a patient. It is a much better alternative compared to metal brackets and wires. It is transparent in design, and people will hardly be able to notice it. Thus the patient can smile confidently and speak effectively without worrying about misaligned teeth. With gaps, misshapen teeth can be corrected properly using Invisalign clear aligners.

Dental Implants

The dental office in San Diego, CA, offers one of the best solutions for missing teeth with its dental implant treatment. Patients can tell their concerns to the implant dentist during the initial consultation. A highly-skilled dental implant team will assess the patient to determine whether they are eligible for implant treatment or not. The dentist will ask for the patient’s health history and whether they are taking any medications or not. Competitive pricing is yet another highlight of implant treatment in San Diego. Finance options and flexible payment options are provided, keeping in mind the patient’s concerns about the limited budget they might be having.

Suitability

Dental implant treatment is considered one of the advanced treatments for placing artificial teeth. It is much easier compared to tooth extraction. The prosthetic teeth of the patient will look similar to a natural tooth, and it lasts longer for many years if maintained properly. After placing the implant, there is a healing period. It is the time required for the bone in the jaw to grow and fuse appropriately with the implant. After this procedure, a dental crown will be placed. However, if two or more teeth need to be replaced, a temporary denture will be placed.

All-On-4 Implants

Dentures that are loose fitting can be uncomfortable for a patient. It can interfere with their chewing ability. It can also impact the ability to speak. The loose dentures can also impact the self-confidence of the individual. One of the key advantages of all-on-4 implants is that it provides patients with a full set of teeth. This treatment can be completed daily, hence the name ‘teeth in a day’. After successfully placing the implants, a temporary set of teeth will be attached before placing the final teeth. Schedule an appointment with the dentist in San Diego, CA, for comprehensive dental care and dental implant procedures at an affordable cost. The dental office in San Diego is well-known for its qualified dentists, friendly staff, calm and relaxed office environment, modern infrastructure, and state-of-the-art dental equipment.

Contact Us

Aero Dentistry Of San Diego

Address: 3755 Murphy Canyon Rd Suite D, San Diego, CA 92123, United States

Phone: +1 858-277-2999

Email: aerodentistry@gmail.com

Website: https://aerodentistry.com