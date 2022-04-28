Mobile Mark Upgrades LTM Series Antennas with LTMWG946 for 6X WIFI 6E

Itasca, IL, United States, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Mobile Mark’s new LTMWG946 is an upgraded version of the LTM 900 Series. It combines 11-antenna elements: 4x 5G Sub-6, 6x WiFi 6E and a GNSS element in one attractive antenna housing. This antenna provides extensive MIMO coverage on both 5G Sub-6 and WiFi 6E. The LTM Series antennas now can be configured with Up to 6 WiFi Elements. The cellular elements for the LTMWG 900 Series are optimized to cover up to 7.2 GHz.

The LTMWG946 is designed for 5G Sub-6 Fixed Networks such as CBRS & C-Band Private Networks with supplemental WiFi 6E coverage. This upgraded LTM series antenna is compatible with Advanced Multi-band Routers that are designed for high speed, large data transfers using 5G or WiFi 6E, but is also backwards compatible for 4G LTE & WiFi 2.4/5 GHz networks. In addition, it is customizable with fewer WiFi elements. Typical antenna applications include Vehicle Fleet Management and Public Transportation.

This compact antenna measures only 5 ½ inches in diameter and less than 2 ½ inches in height. The antenna is lightweight but sturdy, making it easier to install, plus it takes up less space than similar 11-element antennas.

The LTMWG946 is surface mounted, and all eleven 1-foot cable pigtails exit through the single stud. Additional 14-feet low-loss cable assemblies are provided for each antenna element and are color-coded for quick matchups. With this many cables, most users find that installations are easier if the long cables are separated from the antenna. Please note that the LTMWG946 is not available as a Mag-Mount or Ceiling Mount. Custom cable lengths and connectors are available upon request to ensure it suits your application’s demands.

System Integrators can mount this antenna on top of vehicles such as busses and trucks. Or the antenna can be used as a fixed site infrastructure solution. Your wireless network will benefit from solid and reliable coverage by using the LTMWG946.

This Made-in-the-USA LTM series antenna is designed and built in Mobile Mark’s Itasca, Illinois factory.

